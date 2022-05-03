×
The Girl from Plainville episode 8 ending explained: Where did Michelle end up?

Michelle and Coco in The Girl from Plainville (Image via Hulu)
Modified May 03, 2022
Feature

The Girl from Plainville ended its eight-episode run with a melancholic finale, dramatically portraying the real-life events of the final day of Conrad 'Coco' Roy (Colton Ryan) and Michelle Carter's (Elle Fanning) subsequent conviction. After hesitantly waiting on the sidelines for seven episodes, the series finally picked a side in the last episode, painting Michelle as the cause of Coco's death.

The packed, and often surreal episode, took a detailed look at the courtroom scenario while also looking into Michelle's personal struggles in her journey to acceptance. The dramatized version of the real-life ending saw Michelle being pronounced guilty and sent to prison for 15 months on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Read on to find out all that happened at the end of The Girl from Plainville episode 8.

The Girl from Plainville episode 8 ending: What was the court's verdict?

The finale saw Conrad enjoying bits of everyday things before he killed himself. It proceeded to take the viewers to the night of the incident in the empty parking lot. Michelle also sees this as a vision, almost in a surreal way, where she is telling him to not get back in the truck.

Michelle was ultimately convicted of involuntary manslaughter after Dr. Breggins' explanation failed to hold firm. The judge awarded her a 15-month prison sentence. Part of her sentence was suspended, and hence she was not taken into immediate custody.

Michelle proceeded to live like an ordinary teenager at this point in a world of "could have been(s)."

The closing scene: What did it mean for Michelle?

The closing scene saw a slightly older Michelle being taken into custody. The final shot showed her in prison clothes but cut off before showing her face. This was an indication of Michelle's lack of acceptance. The show made it clear that she, too, was mentally unwell.

However, by the end of the last episode, some acceptance seemed to have dawned on her. The scene in the salon, just before Michelle was taken into custody, was a testimony to the same. Michelle tried to live her life as a normal teenager, dwelling on things that could have been. These dream-like sequences and reflections showed what she really wanted at the end.

The subsequent post-scripts informed us that since the case of Conrad Roy, a new law came into motion. Named after Conrad, the new law would hold anyone promoting suicide accountable for any effect it causes. The post-script also revealed that Michelle was released from prison earlier on good behavior grounds.

The last episode of The Girl from Plainville is now streaming on Hulu.

