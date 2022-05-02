What time will The Girl From Plainville finale air on Hulu? Release date, plot, and more about Elle Fanning's show

The Girl from Plainville has almost reached the end of the line. With its upcoming episode, the true-crime show is set to wrap up the tragic story of Conrad 'Coco' Roy (Colton Ryan) and Michelle Carter (Elle Fanning). Titled Blank Spaces, this will be the final episode of the mini-series.

The story of two troubled and desperate teenagers has gone through a series of twists and turns over the previous seven episodes.

The ending of the previous week's episode brought viewers very close to the trial's verdict. The show will be wrapped up in the finale, focusing on Coco's death.

The upcoming episode of The Girl from Plainville will premiere on May 3, 2022, at 12.00 AM ET.

The Girl from Plainville episode 8 promo: Crime and punishment?

The promo makes it evident that the final episode will primarily focus on the much-talked-about trial.

While the show explored both sides of the story in detail, there is still something missing. It could be Coco's actual death in the past timeline. A glimpse from the promo also shows Michelle asking Coco "not to do this."

This is an unexplored angle. We have seen Michelle plan out Coco's suicide with him and indirectly encourage him. While the time for the inevitable has come very close, Michelle seems to be backing out and even resisting it.

The promo also hints that the show will dive into the minute details of Conrad Roy's last day before he commits suicide.

The synopsis for The Girl from Plainville episode 8, as released by Hulu, reads:

"Coco's last day; Michelle struggles with the future; the Carters and Roys both try to find closure after tragedy."

The relatively short synopsis for the upcoming episode states all the probable events in the finale. It will take a look at Coco before he kills himself. It will deal with Michelle after the verdict is announced.

Finally, it will look into both the families whose lives have been torn apart by the tragedies, court cases, and the subsequent media attention.

You can expect a difficult episode ahead, but one that will lead to a resolution.

When will The Girl from Plainville episode 8 air?

The final episode of the true-crime show will premiere on Hulu on May 3, 2022, at 12.00 PM ET and 4.00 AM GMT. As of now, it is only available on Hulu, but it could soon be made available in other services and regions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar