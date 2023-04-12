The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 recap: Could surgery save the severely injured man? 

Surgery was the only way to save two innocent lives in season 6 episode 19 of The Good Doctor. While Shaun was focused on saving the life of a baby, the rest of the residents were attempting to save a man who was seriously injured in a welding accident.

The latest episode of The Good Doctor aired on April 10, 2023, on ABC and was titled Half Measures.

The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Drs. Andrews and Lim clash over a patient split nearly in half, which also reveals her issues with Dr. Kalu's return; Dr. Glassman gives Dr. Murphy some fatherly advice as they await news about Glassman's recent tests."

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 19 recap: Lim and Andrew argue about how to treat the injured man

The episode began with a focus on Glassman's MRI. Shaun took over the scanning process and concluded that Glassman had a tumor. Meanwhile, Morgan had an ultrasound and realized that her infection had healed. She had to then decide if she wanted to implant a boy or a girl.

A man with a severe wielding injury then entered the hospital. Lim wanted to save him and Andrews suggested doing major surgery, which Lim disagreed with. Lim and Andrew continued arguing for a long time about what the best way forward would be for their patient.

Andrew ordered the team to operate on the injured man as he saw fit. Jared and Asher too had a huge argument but reconciled in the end. Jared came up with a brilliant plan to save the man, which was acknowledged by Asher. The residents worked together and managed to save him.

The latest episode of The Good Doctor also saw Morgan bump into a homeless man whose wife was in heart failure. The man was deeply troubled and was caring for a baby. Park and Shaun examined the baby and realized that she was suffering due to the narrowing of her aorta. Her death was imminent if she did not undergo an operation.

The baby's mother, Jasmine, was recovering from a postpartum infection. She consented to her baby's surgery and the group decided to run with Shaun's surgical plan. While looking at the scans, Perez asked Jordan about her and Jared. Jordan didn't appreciate his jealousy.

Shaun was then informed that the baby needed immediate surgery. The team operated on the child and managed to save her, but unfortunately, her mother, Jasmine, passed away.

Later, in episode 19 of The Good Doctor, Shaun was driving Glassman crazy talking about clinical trials for cancer. Glassman tried to give Shaun advice while shopping for a crib for the sick baby. Shaun told him to be mentally prepared for the scan report, leaving Glassman frustrated. He told Shaun that if he did have cancer, it was going to be stage 4 and there was no miracle cure for that. The duo then had a heart-to-heart conversation.

Shaun later learned that Glassman was cancer free. However, he found that Glassman left two screws out while putting the crib together and believes that something is wrong with his brain, even if it isn't cancer.

What is The Good Doctor about?

The medical drama follows a young doctor, Shaun, who has autism and Savant syndrome. He joins the surgical unit at a prestigious hospital and uses his "extraordinary medical gifts" to save lives.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"It’s time to change the way you think. Sometimes being different can make all the difference."

It continues:

"Shaun Murphy relocates from a quiet country life to join a prestigious hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, Shaun uses his extraordinary medical gifts to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues. The series is from David Shore ('House'), and 'Lost' and 'Hawaii Five-O' star Daniel Dae Kim."

The Good Doctor is distributed by Disney–ABC Domestic Television and Sony Pictures Television International.

