The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 recap: Medical drama with a twist

As fans know, The Good Doctor never lets a chance to make everyone weep go by easily. This was the case for the new episode of the show's sixth installment, which premiered on Monday, April 24, and focused on Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) and Dr. Murphy's (played by Freddie Highmore) relationship.

Titled A Beautiful Day, and quite aptly so, this episode delved into a complicated surgery and gave another intimate glance at the ones with the tools in hand, entrusted with the burden of saving a life. The synopsis for this episode of The Good Doctor, which is now available to stream on Hulu, read as:

"Dr. Glassman and Dr. Murphy's relationship may be irreparably damaged following a tense moment during surgery; while Dr. Reznick struggles during her parental leave, Dr. Park may just be the one she needs the most."

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 21 recap: Shaun and Glassman's complicated exchanges

This episode of The Good Doctor was heavily centered around the complexities of the relationship between Murphy and Glassman, a almost-father-son-duo who has been the center of the show for a long time. As fans know, the latter recently suffered a stroke that may have impaired his ability to operate or remember everything.

The episode begins with Lea (Paige Spara) wanting to go to the hospital. She is interrupted by Shaun, who tells her that Glassman will not listen to him at all, introducing viewers to the friction that will be relevant for the rest of the episode. Meanwhile, the news of the stroke comes as a shock to Glassman.

In the hospital, a patient turns up with a head injury, probing Shaun to do a brain scan. He also talks to Glassman, who says he is mad at him despite Shaun saving his life. Soon, another set of patients comes in, including a little kid with a possibly lethal tumor.

It is revealed that Shaun's patient has a huge malignant tumor and does not want surgery because he fears that his personality will change. This brings Glassman back to the fore, who talks to the patient and assures him that everything was going to be all right. But the patient decides to get the surgery done only if Glassman does it.

This puts Lim (Christina Chang) in a complicated position as she did not initially want Glassman to take over the surgeries until he was proven fit for it. Anyhow, this leads to a lot of complications and an exchange of words between Shaun and Glassman, resulting in the latter yelling at Shaun.

Glassman does eventually go into surgery and despite some heated exchanges with Shaun, who comes in as an observer, he performs the surgery well. But there is one fumbling moment that might change the dynamic for this popular The Good Doctor character.

While the other plotlines also wrap up, The Good Doctor revealed that the patient Glassman operated on was fine. But it also does not resolve the problems between Shaun and Glassman, with the senior doctor still very angry at his protege.

The Good Doctor will continue this arc in later episodes.

