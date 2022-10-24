Netflix's The Good Nurse is set to arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The film is based on Charles Graeber's book, titled The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder, and depicts the shocking tale of former nurse and serial killer Charles Cullen, who murdered at least 29 patients from the late 80s till the early 2000s. Here's a brief description of the movie, as per Netflix's official YouTube channel:

''Suspicious that her colleague (Academy Award® Winner Eddie Redmayne) is responsible for a series of mysterious patient deaths, a nurse (Academy Award® Winner Jessica Chastain) risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events.''

The movie stars acclaimed actors Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in the lead roles, along with many others in key supporting roles. Read on to find out more information regarding the cast of the upcoming thriller film.

Netflix's The Good Nurse cast list: Jessica Chastain and others in pivotal roles

1) Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren

Jessica Chastain stars as nurse Amy Loughren in The Good Nurse. Loughren was the nurse who played a pivotal role in Charles Cullen's arrest as she'd worked with the police and ultimately implicated him after wearing a wire.

In the film's trailer, Chastain looks brilliant, portraying her character's fear, tension, and determination with remarkable ease and depth. Over the years, Chastain has taken on memorable roles in various popular and acclaimed films such as Zero Dark Thirty, The Tree of Life, Take Shelter, Crimson Peak, and many more.

2) Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen

Eddie Redmayne plays the role of Charles Cullen in the upcoming Netflix movie. Redmayne looks chilling as the murderous nurse and viewers can surely expect an impressive performance from the Oscar-winning actor.

Apart from The Good Nurse, Redmayne is best known for his portrayal of legendary physicist Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything. His other memorable films include Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Danish Girl, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Les Misérables, to name a few.

3) Nnamdi Asomugha as Danny Baldwin

Former football player Nnamdi Asomugha portrays the role of Danny Baldwin in the upcoming Netflix thriller. As per various reports and the trailer, Baldwin plays one of the police officers in the movie. Not many other details about his character have been revealed at this point.

Asomugha's other acting credits include Crown Heights, Funny or Die, Sylvie's Love, and more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features many others in important supporting roles, like:

Alix West Lefler

Noah Emmerich

Malik Yoba

Kim Dickens

The film is helmed by noted Danish director Tobias Lindholm, who co-wrote scripts with Thomas Vinterberg for the acclaimed Mads Mikkelsen films, The Hunt and Another Round. His directorial works include R, A Hijacking, and A War. Based on the trailer, viewers can expect to see a gripping tale about a woman who's fiercely determined to bring a cold-blooded killer to justice.

The Good Nurse will be available for streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

