The Good Nurse takeaway: Negativity cannot be fought off with negativity 

The Good Nurse debuted on Netflix on October 26, 2022, revisiting the well-known story of Charles Cullen, also known as the "angel of death," who murdered up to 400 patients while working as a nurse for nearly two decades. He was finally brought down by a kind nurse, his coworker Amy Loughren. This film, directed by Tobias Lindholm and based on Charles Graeber's 2013 true-crime book of the same name, revolved around Amy and Charles' relationship.

This was a clear departure from typical true-crime shows or films, but it is safe to say that the approach was successful. The Good Nurse stood out from its peers, thanks to outstanding performances by Eddie Redmayne (as Cullen) and Jessica Chastain (as Amy Loughren).

The story of the caring nurse is also inspiring, demonstrating that while negative elements do not always respond to more negativity and kindness can and will always be a redeeming factor.

Read on to find out more about the lessons The Good Nurse left behind.

The Good Nurse: The importance of being kind

United Agents @UnitedAgents



You're in for a treat for this one! Starring Eddie Redmayne, with Make-up artist Linda Dowds, the highly anticipated #TheGoodNurse drops on @netflix today!You're in for a treat for this one! Starring Eddie Redmayne, with Make-up artist Linda Dowds, the highly anticipated #TheGoodNurse drops on @netflix today! You're in for a treat for this one! https://t.co/ohUCtUUlJy

The Good Nurse exemplified how kindness should not be limited to people who think or act differently, including serial killers and mentally unstable individuals. Charles Cullen was a difficult person to comprehend, especially after learning what he had done.

This is what set Amy Loughren apart. Loughren, (portrayed by Jessica Chastain in the film), was kind to everyone around her, especially those who needed it. Her presence was felt even by Cullen, who expressed empathy for her.

Cullen was very difficult to understand, but Amy Loughren put in an effort. He eventually gave in to her insistence and confessed to the crime. Cullen was nearly impenetrable after the police arrested him, and without enough evidence, the authorities would have had to let him go, but it was only because of Amy that he eventually confessed to the crime and was finally charged, as shown in The Good Nurse's finale.

It is easy to be cruel, especially to those we believe deserve it. However, that approach is not always the best one. Amy's unwavering love was directly responsible for Charles finally admitting to the murders. Though he never explained why he did it, Amy Loughren believes he had his reasons and was a troubled person.

In an interview to My Movies, Loughren tried to reason Charles Cullen's behavior by saying:

"He definitely had a very challenging childhood but that does not excuse anything that he did. I had a challenging childhood. I do believe he was very flawed. I think he had a lot of mental illness."

This genuine care and love is something that every person in the world needs and deserves. This is what set Amy Loughren apart and made her the beautiful person she is. It was also the film's final message to viewers, that kindness can heal even the most severe wounds.

The Good Nurse is now streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes