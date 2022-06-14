''The greatest one-episode TV character of all time'': Seinfeld fans pour in tributes for Philip Baker Hall

Actor Philip Baker Hall, who passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, has essayed several memorable roles in his long and illustrious career. However, fans of Seinfeld might argue that Hall's role as Mr. Bookman in the iconic sitcom was his greatest ever.

Twitter has been flooded with tributes from fans remembering Hall's unforgettable cameo in the sitcom, with many regarding it as ''the single greatest one-episode TV character of all time.''

Obi-Wan Jabronie @ObiWanJabronie RIP Philip Baker Hall. Lieutenant Bookman may be the single greatest one-episode TV character of all time. RIP Philip Baker Hall. Lieutenant Bookman may be the single greatest one-episode TV character of all time. https://t.co/lTWHfZPc6u

Read further ahead to see more tributes on Twitter for Hall.

Seinfeld fans share their memories of Philip Baker Hall, aka Mr. Bookman

Several fans have taken to Twitter to share some of their most memorable moments of Philip Baker Hall as Mr. Bookman on Seinfeld.

Here's a look at some of the tributes on Twitter:

Jim Cunningham @J1MCUNN1NGHAM RIP Philip Baker Hall aka the Library Cop from Seinfeld RIP Philip Baker Hall aka the Library Cop from Seinfeld https://t.co/rFRsmerFcc

Sein Peaks @Seinpeaks RIP Philip Baker Hall 🖤 this scene might be the best example of what made Seinfeld work: the collision of worlds. Bookman's fanatic obsession with law & order against Jerry's apathy and egocentric neurosis. TV at its best. RIP Philip Baker Hall 🖤 this scene might be the best example of what made Seinfeld work: the collision of worlds. Bookman's fanatic obsession with law & order against Jerry's apathy and egocentric neurosis. TV at its best. https://t.co/9Bj6NuNmBm

David Metzger @DavidMetzger9 RIP Philip Baker Hall An iconic character actor that was in Secret Honor, Midnight Run, Say Anything, PTA’s Sydney, Boogie Nights, Magnolia and pretty much every great 90’s film. He was also Mr. Bookman; Library detective in SeinfeldRIP Philip Baker Hall An iconic character actor that was in Secret Honor, Midnight Run, Say Anything, PTA’s Sydney, Boogie Nights, Magnolia and pretty much every great 90’s film. He was also Mr. Bookman; Library detective in Seinfeld ❤️ RIP Philip Baker Hall https://t.co/HY7XP9jqA5

eddie @ipod_video RIP PHILIP BAKER HALL. countless great performances, but the way he says “is that how you get your kicks? you and your good-time buddies?” as Bookman the library cop in Seinfeld is truly as great of a line read as has ever been captured on film. RIP PHILIP BAKER HALL. countless great performances, but the way he says “is that how you get your kicks? you and your good-time buddies?” as Bookman the library cop in Seinfeld is truly as great of a line read as has ever been captured on film.

RIP Philip Baker Hall. Among other things, he gifted us with one of the best 2 minutes of television ever. Don't mess with Bookman. That stamp means something to him.



RIP Philip Baker Hall. Among other things, he gifted us with one of the best 2 minutes of television ever. Don’t mess with Bookman. That stamp means something to him. https://t.co/SH5i5RjfY1

An absolute acting legend has gone from this Earth. RIP Philip Baker Hall. You were an all-time great. This bit on Seinfeld was legendary.



An absolute acting legend has gone from this Earth. RIP Philip Baker Hall. You were an all-time great. This bit on Seinfeld was legendary. https://t.co/y5FuC3kOkc

Evidently, fans are emotional as they remember Hall's memorable turn as Mr. Bookman in the classic sitcom.

Read on to learn more about his role in the show.

Philip Baker Hall as Mr. Bookman in Seinfeld

Philip Baker Hall played the role of ''library cop'' Mr. Joe Bookman. He appeared in two episodes, titled The Library and The Finale.

The actor received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the sitcom, with many regarding it as one of the greatest-ever cameo appearances of all time on television.

Critics noted his unique sense of humor and comic charisma, which made his presence seem dominant on the show despite his brief appearance. His performance in the sitcom is a testament to his versatility as an actor.

His works

Philip Baker Hall is best known for his work in numerous mainstream and indie films throughout the 80s and 90s, including Magnolia, Boogie Nights, and The Truman Show. He also played the lead roles in Secret Honor, Duck, and Hard Eight.

Hall has collaborated with several acclaimed directors, including Paul Thomas Anderson, Lars Von Trier and Robert Altman. His performance in Anderson's Magnolia as a broken man who has a troubled relationship with his daughter garnered him widespread critical acclaim.

Hall also starred in Anderson's debut short film Cigarettes & Coffee, which was later expanded on to a feature film, Hard Eight.

Arguably, his greatest lead performance came in Robert Altman's Secret Honor, wherein he played the role of former US President Richard Nixon. The film received immense critical acclaim, with most praise primarily directed towards Hall's performance in the central role. Many critics consider it to be the greatest portrayal of President Richard Nixon on screen.

Apart from films, Hall also has a distinguished body of work on television. Beyond Seinfeld, the actor is also known for his role as the annoying neighbor, Walt Kleezak, in Modern Family. Similar to Seinfeld, he received high praise from critics for his brief role in the show.

Hall also lent his voice to the character of Hank Hippopopalous in the acclaimed animated tragi-comedy Bojack Horseman. He's appeared in several other television shows, including Second Chance, The Loop, Pasadena and many more.

