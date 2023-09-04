The Hanged Girl movie 2023: Cast list explored

Uncork'd Entertainment has unveiled the trailer and release date for the eagerly awaited folklore horror flick, The Hanged Girl. Directed by JD Cohen, known for his work on Ravenswood, this movie promises to deliver a hair-raising experience for audiences everywhere when it releases on DVD on September 5, 2023.

The movie boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Tal Hymans, Alex Snow, Tara Jay, and Elke Hinrichsen, who bring this eerie tale to life. This gripping narrative, grounded in age-old folklore, sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The Hanged Girl cast details

1)Tal Hymans

Hymans, recognized forher versatility, takes on a central role in the movie. Known for her ability to convey a wide range of emotions, she is poised to deliver a memorable performance that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

2) Elke Hinrichsen

Hinrichsen, a rising star in the horror genre, adds depth to the ensemble. Her portrayal promises to bring authenticity to the character, making the supernatural elements of the story all the more compelling.

3) Tara Jay

Jay's charisma and screen presence contribute to the group dynamic, enhancing the camaraderie among the friends in the film. Her character's journey is sure to resonate with viewers.

The Hanged Girl plot details

The movie spins a tale of a group of friends who are embarking on a seemingly innocent vacation to St. Joseph's Guesthouse. Little do they know that this quaint getaway spot has a sinister history steeped in accusations of witchcraft and a chilling legend of an innocent girl who was sacrificed centuries ago.

As the story unfolds, it becomes apparent that there's more to fear than just the echoes of the past - a supernatural presence known as The Hanged Girl haunts the guesthouse.

Uncork'd Entertainment's President, Keith Leopard, expressed his excitement about the film, saying:

"Based on a compelling folklore legend and featuring state-of-the-art special effects and superb scares, we're looking forward to audiences discovering the terrifying mystery of The Hanged Girl."

This independent film distribution company, founded in 2012 by Keith Leopard, is headquartered in Flagler Beach, Florida, and specializes in the distribution of films across various platforms, including digital media, physical home entertainment, aggregation, theatrical and television, foreign sales, acquisitions, and consulting.

Intrigue, suspense, and supernatural terror await viewers in this thrilling cinematic endeavor. The Hanged Girl promises to keep you on the edge of your seat as it unveils a story rooted in folklore, brought to life by a talented cast, and distributed by the experts at Uncork'd Entertainment.

Behind the scenes, the film benefits from a talented crew responsible for creating its haunting visual and auditory elements.

With state-of-the-art special effects, gripping cinematography, and a spine-tingling score, the crew plays a crucial role in bringing the film's terrifying mystery to life.

The anticipation is building as the release date for the horror movie The Hanged Girl, directed by JD Cohen, draws near. Audiences can prepare for a spine-tingling experience when the movie hits digital and DVD platforms on September 5, 2023.