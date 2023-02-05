The Happy Camper release date and cast list explored

With The Happy Camper, UPtv is returning with a new film that promises to be full of colorful characters, comedic moments, some dramatic family situations, and of course a lot of romance.

The movie has been adapted from Melody Carlson’s novel and teleplay of the same name and is scheduled for release in February. Given that the production is a novel adaptation, the movie promises to be an overwhelming success.

Carlson is a renowned author who has penned numerous books, some of which have been critically acclaimed. The Christmas Bus is among her most successful works and is one of her much-loved novels. She mostly writes for young adults and teenagers and her other books include The Diary of a Teenage Girl and True Colors.

Everything to know about The Happy Camper: Release date, plot, trailer, and cast revealed

Here is everything we know about the upcoming UPtv movie, The Happy Camper.

When will the movie be released and how to watch it?

The romantic comedy is scheduled to make its debut in the United States this Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 7 pm Eastern Time. The movie will air on UPtv and can be watched with a subscription to the UP Faith & Family streaming service, in case no cable service is available.

Know about the plot here

The official synopsis according to IMDb is as follows:

"When Dillon's love life falls apart she returns to her grandfather's farm in Colorado, where she works with Jordan, a handsome hardware store owner, to restore a vintage 1960s travel trailer, and along the way, finds new love."

Author Melody Carlson has adapted her novel into a screenplay for the movie The Happy Camper and Brandon Clark has been brought on board to direct the film.

The overarching theme of the movie is finding love when we are not looking for it and it explores the importance of home and healing in our lives.

The protagonist Dillon puts aside her dismal professional and love life which seems to have hit a dead end, to assist her aging grandfather on the small Oregon farm that he owns and runs.

When Dillon gets there, she discovers that her eccentric mother has moved into the room that used to be hers once upon a time, forcing her to spend her nights sleeping on a collapsing sofa. It is then that her grandfather surprises her with an unusual present: his rusty old vintage camp trailer.

Delighted with the present, Dillion instantly comes up with the idea of putting it to use and she gets to work fixing the trailer and turning it into her new home. It is then that she meets Jordan, a handsome stranger who runs the neighborhood hardware store. As they make each other's acquaintances and get to talking, feelings start growing. Will Dillion finally find the love and home she was in search of?

Watch the trailer for The Happy Camper here.

The cast

The Happy Camper cast is led by Daniela Bobadilla, who portrays the character of Dillon Michaels in the movie. She is joined by Beau Wirick in the role of Jordan Atwood. James Eckhouse plays the part of Alexander, Dillon’s grandfather.

Don't miss The Happy Camper coming soon on UPtv.

