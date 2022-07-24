Love on Trend cast list: Jocelyn Panton, Giles Panton and others star in UP tv romance

UPtv is back with its Love Sundays with another special and classic romance movie, Love On Trend. The chic rom-com, which is set in San Francisco, previously premiered in the Netherlands over a year ago in May 2021 and is now finally making its way to a television debut in the US this Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 7 pm ET.

According to the official synopsis, the UPtv film will, starring Jocelyn Panton, follow a small-town woman, Allie, who makes a substantial and life-changing move to the city of San Francisco to fulfill her wishes of becoming a successful fashion designer. But city life creates a great deal of hassle for the tassel right before her life takes an unexpected turn. It would seem the glamorous life is chasing the small-town designer after all.

The official synopsis of Love On Trend states:

"When Allie Ederling left her small town to move to San Francisco to pursue her dream of becoming a fashion designer, little did she imagine that the city had big plans for her… and for her heart!"

Before learning more about the movie, here's everything one needs to know about the spectacular cast of Love On Trend.

Meet the cast of UPtv's Love On Trend

1) Jocelyn Panton as Allie

Born and brought up in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canadian actress Jocelyn Panton is a rising star in the film industry who started her acting career in high school when she took up theater courses and spent her summers taking improvisation classes.

After graduating from Columbia Academy with a degree in Broadcast Performing Arts, she reaffirmed her commitment to pursue professional acting and maintained her practice sessions by participating in workshops and Vancouver's vibrant cultural environment. Jocelyn made her acting debut in Chris Columbus's massively successful production of Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief.

Jocelyn has starred in a number of popular television shows till date, including Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce on Bravo, Hallmark's Cedar Cove, and Hulu's Shut Eye. Her latest role has been in The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow, in which she plays Marilyn Monroe. Her most recent acting credits include a slew of films such as Critters: A New Binge, Lifetime's Best Friend's Betrayal, and Hallmark's A Gingerbread Romance.

2) Giles Panton as Colin

Vancouver, British Columbia native Giles Panton is a widely-accomplished actor who has worked in a slew of films and TV shows, and has even voiced quite a few characters. He made his acting debut by portraying the groom in a well-known wedding ad that ran for over ten years. His career has taken him throughout North America and into the fields of cinema, television, video games, and animation.

His acting credits include lead roles and supporting roles as well guest-star roles in TV shows, including Travelers, Reign, Supernatural, Voltron Force, and Flash Gordon. The actor has also voiced several legendary figures such as Tarzan on Netflix's Tarzan and Jane. Additionally, his professional standouts include his first action figure for Max Steel and a line of toys for his role in the Nexo Knights.

Giles is best-known for his role in Prime Video's critically-acclaimed The Man in the High Castle. The actor has also voiced a number of superheroes like Norman Osborn and Carnage for Marvel, earning him a recent nomination for best actor voice.

3) Amanda Wong as Kendra

Asian actress Amanda Wong has an extensive background in the fields of cinema and television. Growing up in British Columbia, Wong was both academically and athletically gifted. She is a scholar, a star athlete, and a Guinness World Record holder. She graduated with a Masters in Journalism from the University of Hong Kong, and has previously worked for a few prominent news outlets.

Wong's most well-known appearance has been in Hallmark's acclaimed mystery-drama titled When Calls The Heart. Her other acting credits include Hallmark Channel's Mystery 101, and Welcome To Surrey.

The full cast list of Love On Trend

The cast of UPtv's Love On Trend also includes:

Vincent Dangerfield as Arturo

Beverley Elliott as Dena

Diana Pavlovská as Marla

Alisha-Marie Ahamed as Cassidy

Stephanie Cho as Event Organizer

Shawna Clarke as Judge

