Anything's Possible cast list: Eva Reign, Abubakr Ali and others star in Prime Video film

Anything's Possible expands the horizons for coming-of-age romance dramas by featuring intersectional LGBTQIA+ characters. The dynamic and colorful cast of the film is headlined by Eva Reign, a transgender girl named Kelsa, who develops a relationship with Khal, a cisgender boy.

The film follows the joy and pride that comes with being out and proud and navigating teenage life while in love. While it does tackle the issues that arise with narrow-minded bullies not accepting queer love stories, the film's major focus remains on celebrating pride and love.

Directed by Billy Porter, the film was written by bi-gender screenwriter Ximena Garcia Lecuona and produced by United Artists Releasing. Anything's Possible made its worldwide premiere at the LGBTQIA+ film festival Outfest on July 14, 2022. It is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video for viewers in the U.S. on July 22, 2022.

Debut trans artist and writer Eva Reign leads the cast of Anything's Possible

The coming-of-age romantic comedy, directed by LGBTQIA+ icon Billy Porter, stars Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali in the lead roles. They are joined by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Courtnee Carter, Kelly Lamor Wilson, Grant Reynolds, Caroline Travers, Lav Raman and Tordy Clark.

1) Eva Reign as Kelsa

Eva Reign will be seen in her first major role in a feature-length film in Anything's Possible as Kelsa. She is a black transgender woman who is also a writer. She was the writer and editor for the NYC queer magazine Them. She has also written for publications like Vogue, The Cut and Highsnobiety.

Originally from St. Louis, Missouri, Reign has won a Peabody and a GLAAD Media Award. She has also co-starred in Tourmaline's short films Salacia (2019) and Mary of Ill Fame, both of which were executively produced by Keanu Reeves.

Speaking about her role in the Prime Video film in an interview with Bustle, Reign said:

"I got to play a trans girl living her best life and work with the legendary Billy Porter who I simply adore. This movie was all about joy, and as trans people, we don’t always get to see that."

2) Abubakr Ali as Khal

Abubakr Ali will be seen playing Kelsa's love interest Khal in Anything's Possible. Ali's career is also fairly nascent, with some roles in short films in the early 2010s. A graduate of the Yale School of Drama Program, he has been advancing his career as an actor, writer, and singer.

In 2021, he was announced to be the first Arab Muslim actor to play the lead role in a comic book adaptation. He plays the role of Hunter Rose/Grendel in the upcoming Netflix show Grendel, based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by Matt Wagner.

He previously appeared in the role of filmmaker Raj Patel in the Riverdale spin-off Katy Keene in 2020. He was also seen in three episodes of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2021).

3) Renée Elise Goldsberry as Kelsa's mom

Renée Elise Goldsberry is an American actress and singer best known for her role as Angelica Shuyer in the Broadway musical Hamilton. She won a Tony Award for her role in 2016. In Anything's Possible, she will be playing Kelsa's supportive mother.

Her TV show credits include Altered Carbon, Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist, Girls5Eva, and the upcoming MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

