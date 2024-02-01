The Irrational Season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

NBC's crime show, The Irrational, has everyone hooked with its interesting plot and characters. Fans are now anxiously waiting for the Season 1 finale. The release date for all the episodes of the season, including the finale, has been announced.

The pilot episode, which aired on September 25, 2023, provided an intense peek into the world of the show. Every subsequent episode has offered thrilling insights into forensic psychology and nail-biting investigations. The same is expected from the upcoming finale on February 19, 2024.

With Jesse L. Martin leading the way as Professor Alec Mercer, the cast of The Irrational brings different characters to life. From the first episode to the finale, this series explores the deep, twisted parts of the human mind.

How many episodes are there in The Irrational Season 1? Release dates revealed

The first season has 11 episodes. Each episode contains a mix of suspense and mind-bending intrigue and delves into crime-solving, while also taking a look at the personal battles of the characters.

Each episode is detailed below:

Episode No. Title Release Date Runtime 1 Pilot September 25, 2023 60 mins 2 Dead Woman Walking October 2, 2023 60 mins 3 The Barnum Effect October 9, 2023 60 mins 4 Zero Sum October 16, 2023 60 mins 5 Lucky Charms October 23, 2023 60 mins 6 Point and Shoot October 30, 2023 60 mins 7 The Real Deal November 6, 2023 60 mins 8 Scorched Earth January 29, 2024 60 mins 9 Cheating Life February 5, 2024 60 mins 10 Bombshell February 12, 2024 60 mins 11 Episode #1.11 February 19, 2024 60 mins

As viewers dive into The Irrational, they can prepare for a smooth ride through each episode. The spread-out release schedule also heightens anticipation, leaving fans waiting for the next episode.

The Irrational Season 1 cast members and their characters

The cast of The Irrational comes together to create an engaging group of characters. Every person brings their personalities and motivations to make the storyline more captivating.

Jesse L. Martin is praised as Professor Alec Mercer, a famous psychology expert who helps the team solve tough cases with his sharp observational skills.

Maahra Hill plays Marisa, Mercer's ex-wife and an FBI agent. Arash DeMaxi impresses as Rizwan, a grad student who is devoted to Mercer's mission. Molly Kunz delivers a strong performance as Phoebe, Mercer's sharp and resourceful assistant.

Travina Springer joins the cast as Kylie, Mercer's little sister. She brings a fresh perspective to the challenges they encounter.

Plot summary of The Irrational season 1

Arash DeMaxi portrays the character Rizwan (Image via NBC)

In the first season, fans are thrown into the world of Professor Alec Mercer. He is a pro at understanding how people work. As he takes on some seriously intense cases, he has to deal with the twisted minds of criminals. However, he also faces his fair share of struggles.

Mercer deals with domestic terror suspects in some episodes. In other episodes, he uncovers corporate conspiracies. His personal relationships and ethical dilemmas bring an extra level of complexity to his journey.

Throughout the season, Mercer evolves. Viewers get to contemplate the deep implications of his work and how it affects the people in his life.

Where to watch The Irrational Season 1?

Season 1 is slowly coming to an end (Image via NBC)

As Season 1 of The Irrational slowly nears its end, fans are excited about finding out the answers to the remaining mysteries. They look forward to uncovering the truth behind Mercer's toughest cases yet.

This show is a must-watch for anyone who loves thrilling crime dramas. All episodes of Season 1 are available on NBC.