The Jonas Brothers Latin American Tour 2024: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know 

The Jonas Brothers Latin American Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from April 16, 2024, to May 6, 2024, in venues across South America and Mexico. The tour will be part of the band's larger world tour, titled "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour," which celebrates five major albums by the group.

The group announced the new dates, which will feature performances in cities such as Bogota, Lima, Cancun, and Monterrey, via a post on their official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour will be available on December 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time and can be accessed by registering on the band's official website.

General tickets will be available on December 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased from Ticketmaster or via the aforementioned official website.

The Jonas Brothers Latin American Tour 2024 dates and venues

The Jonas Brothers started their "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour" in celebration of their previous albums as well as in support of their new album. The group started with a Broadway residency in early 2023.

It was followed by a major tour across North America, which was wrapped up on December 9, 2023, with a show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 2023 Jonas Brothers tour will be followed by a tour of Australia in early 2024, and then the recently revealed visit to Latin America. After the Latin America tour, there will be a Europe tour in the latter half of 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Jonas Brothers Latin American Tour 2024 is given below:

April 16, 2024 – Sao Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque

April 19, 2024 – Bogota, Colombia at Movistar Arena

April 21, 2024 – Lima, Peru at Costa 21

April 23, 2024 – Santiago, Chile at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

April 25, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina at Movistar Arena

April 30, 2024 – Cancun, Mexico at Estadio Andres Quintana Roo

May 3, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico – Arena CDMX

May 6, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey

The other dates and venues for the Jonas Brothers 2024 tour are also given below:

February 27, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

March 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

March 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

March 5, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 8, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

March 9, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

May 18, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

May 20, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

May 21, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

May 22, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

May 25, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

May 27, 2024 – Lyon, France at LDLC Arena

May 28, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

May 30, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at TAURON Arena

June 1, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle

June 2, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 arena

June 3, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

June 4, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

June 7, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 8, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

June 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

June 12, 2024 – London, United Kingdom at The O2

June 15, 2024 – Birmingham, United Kingdom at Utilita Arena

June 16, 2024 – Glasgow, United Kingdom at OVO Hydro

June 17, 2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-op Live Arena

June 19, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

June 20, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena

Jonas Brothers is best known for his third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, which was released on August 12, 2008. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts.