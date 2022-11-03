The Kardashians season 2 episode 7: How did Kim Kardashian get Marilyn Monroe’s dress even after not being initially allowed to wear

Kim Kardashian tried her best to get hands on Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Jean Louis nude embellished dress in The Kardashians season 2 episode 7.

Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe wore the dress in 1962 at the Madison Square Garden fundraiser where she sang Happy Birthday to then-President, John F. Kennedy.

In The Kardashians season 2 episode 7, Kim Kardashian initially wore a stretchable prototype of the dress that fit her, and in fact, was a little loose on her.

Later on, the 42-year-old reality star was seen telling her sisters that the Ripley’s Believe it or Not! museum took away the the original dress (which was unstretchable) because it did not go over her hips. They "pulled the whole thing" from Kardashian, which left her fuming.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also planned to have her then-boyfriend, actor-comedian Pete Davidson, dress up as John F Kennedy. The couple were indeed seen together at the Met Gala 2022, which took place on May 2, in their desired outfits. The pair broke up in August 2022.

Why did Kim Kardashian want to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 dress?

Kardashian had initially planned to not go to the Met Gala (whose theme this year was In America: An Anthology of Fashion) because she did not think her previous year’s Balenciaga outfit appearance could be topped by anything.

However, later on, as seen in The Kardashians season 2 episode 7, the entrepreneur changed her plans and decided to wear the Marylin Monroe dress as Kardashian believes the late icon is "a big representative of America."

Kim Kardashian also said that she was fascinated by Monroe's way of doing things and how "she transformed herself to become an icon known to everyone on the planet," while adding:

"It was scandalous that she wore a sheer nude dress. It was the first time that anyone had worn a naked dress and it was scandalous at his [JFK's] birthday."

The reality star also revealed in the episode that she was not invited to the popular fashion event before she was married to Kanye West, and is now excited to chalk-out her outfit after her divorce. She also planned to make Davidson wear a JFK suit.

Kim Kardashian felt that her shoulders and body were like shapelifters and she could squeeze into anything, including the Marilyn Monroe dress. But after being declined to wear the dress, Kim wrote a "groveling, begging e-mail" to the museum. However, they did not budge even after she offered to get insurance.

She revealed in the latest episode that she had "three weeks" to fit in the dress. The star made plans to "eat so clean and so perfect and cut out sugar." She said that she would lose 10 pounds before the Met and then ask the museum to let her try the dress again.

In the next episode, mother Kris Jenner will come to Kim Kardashian's rescue, as the museum will refuse to let the reality star even try-on the dress.

Did Kim Kardashian wear the iconic dress?

Kim Kardashian was allowed to wear the dress for the event but only for a couple of moments for her red carpet entry, after which she changed into a replica. Scott Fortner, a collector of Monroe memorabilia, had posted some photographs of the back of the dress, which had a torn fabric and some missing crystals. This led to outrage as fans were upset by Kim's actions and the damage done to the historic dress.

Later, Ripley's Believe It Or Not! museum, who had reportedly bought Monroe's iconic dress in 2016 for $4.8 million, explained that the dress was not damaged by Kardashian and was returned "in the same condition" it was given.

A 2017 previous report cleared up her name as it stated that a lot of seams in the dress were pulled-out before. The report also stated that there was puckering at the back of the dress.

Episode 7 of The Kardashians season 2 is now available to watch on Hulu and Disney+.

