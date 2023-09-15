The Kill Room cast list and characters explored

The Kill Room, the new dark comedy flick, is all set to hit theaters on Friday, September 29, 2023. The movie tells the fascinating story of a mobster who unexpectedly turns into a star in the art world, following which his life takes a dramatic turn. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the film:

''The Kill Room follows an art dealer (Uma Thurman) who teams with a hitman (Joe Manganiello) and his boss (Samuel L. Jackson) for a money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld.''

Uma Thurman, Samuel Jackson, and a host of other actors are set to play pivotal roles in The Kill Room. The film is helmed by Nicol Paone and written by Jonathan Jacobson.

The Kill Room cast list: Who stars in the new dark comedy movie?

1) Uma Thurman as Patrice Capullo

Uma Thurman essays one of the lead roles as Patrice Capullo in The Kill Room. Patrice is an art gallery owner who's approached by a hitman's boss with a money laundering scheme that could potentially alter the course of her life. Uma Thurman looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, and it'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored in the movie.

Apart from The Kill Room, Thurman has starred in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill movies, Dangerous Liaisons, Pulp Fiction, The House That Jack Built, Smashed, Super Pumped, and many more TV shows and films.

2) Samuel L. Jackson as Gordon Davis

Samuel L. Jackson portrays the character of Gordon Davis in the new dark comedy movie. Gordon Davis is the boss of an assassin who comes up with a money laundering scheme and offers it to Patrice Capullo.

Jackson features prominently in the trailer, dominating it with his raw charisma and screen presence. He'll play a significant role in the story. Over the years, he's been a part of several iconic movies like Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, to name a few.

3) Joe Manganiello as Reggie Pitt

Joe Manganiello plays Reggie Pitt in The Kill Room. Reggie is a hitman whose life takes a drastic turn after he turns into an overnight sensation in the art world. It'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the narrative.

Viewers can expect Joe to deliver an impressive performance in the movie. He's previously appeared in several movies and shows like Spider-Man, True Blood, What to Expect When You're Expecting, Magic Mike, and How I Met Your Mother, among many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the film also features numerous others playing important supporting roles like:

Mike Doyle as Raphael Pronto

Matthew Maher as Nate

Larry Pine as Dr. Galvinson

Jennifer Kim as Mae

Leah McSweeney as Alisha

Amy Keum as Leslie

Nikolai Tsankov as Andrei Gorlich

Brandon Curry as Alan

Marianne Rendón as Nicole

Maya Hawke as Grace

Fans can watch The Kill Room in theaters on Friday, September 29, 2023