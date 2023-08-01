"The things they took out kept me from getting an Oscar": Samuel L. Jackson opens up on missing scene from A Time to Kill

Samuel L. Jackson is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with the films that he has made appearances in collectively grossing over $27 billion. One might then assume that, given the experience he has amassed over the years, he would have a certain amount of creative control over the films that he is a part of, at least regarding his character.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about the lack of this in the early stages of his career and how he felt it robbed him of the opportunity to win an Academy Award.

Speaking to Vulture, Samuel L. Jackson recollected that some Oscar-worthy scenes of his didn't make the final cut of the 1996 film, A Time to Kill, noting that he had played his character in a specific manner in those missing scenes and that "they got taken out" during the post-production stages.

Jackson remarked that "the things they took out" kept him "from getting an Oscar."

"In A Time to Kill, when I kill those guys, I kill them because my daughter needs to know that those guys are not on the planet anymore and they will never hurt her again — that I will do anything to protect her. That’s how I played that character throughout. And there were specific things we shot, things I did to make sure that she understood that, but in the editing process, they got taken out."

The 74-year-old actor continued:

"And it looked like I killed those dudes and then planned every move to make sure that I was going to get away with it. When I saw it, I was sitting there like, What the f**k? But also the things they took out kept me from getting an Oscar. Really, motherf**kers? You just took that sh*t from me?"

Samuel L. Jackson's performance on the first day of filming for A Time to Kill moved the crew to tears

During the interview, Samuel L. Jackson revealed that a speech of his in a scene filmed during the first day of production for A Time to Kill was so moving that the entire set "was in tears" when he was done. While the response from the crew gave him the assurance he needed, the scene didn't make the final cut.

However, Jackson said that he knew why it wasn't a part of it, noting that it wasn't solely his film and the director wasn't "trying to make" him "a star." He added that this has happened to him in other films as well:

"My first day working on that film, I did a speech in a room with an actor and the whole f***ing set was in tears when I finished. I was like, Okay. I’m on the right page. That sh*t is not in the movie! And I know why it’s not. Because it wasn’t my movie, and they weren’t trying to make me a star. That was one of the first times that I saw that sh*t happen. "

The Secret Invasion star continued:

"There are things that I’ve done in other movies where I said, “Wait a minute. Why did you take that moment out of the movie?” Because the moment, in that movie, it’s bigger than the movie."

Samuel L. Jackson was the recipient of an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement

Despite having been a part of the film industry since the early 80s and having played roles that earned him critical acclaim, Samuel L. Jackson has never won an Oscar for any of his performances.

The closest he ever came was in 1995, when he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction.

Jackson, however, was presented with an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement at the 2022 Governors Awards. Samuel L. Jackson, after receiving the award, said that he was "really, really proud" and thanked the Governors, his family, and "every person who has ever bought a ticket to any movie" he was in.

He touched on it during the interview with Vulture, stating that it "didn't feel honorary" and that he had "earned it" and "worked for it." Jackson also opined that he could "name four other instances" where he "could have won or should have won or should have been nominated" and that he was "fine with" the late recognition.

"Didn’t feel honorary, just felt like I was getting an Oscar. I earned it. I worked for it. I can possibly name four other instances where I could have won or should have won or should have been nominated, but I’m fine with it. It’s mine. I got it. My name’s on it."

Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Spacey and others, A Time to Kill was released on July 24, 1996, and is available for purchase/rent on Vudu, Amazon, Google Play Store, YouTube, Apple TV+, DirecTV, Redbox, Microsoft Store, and AMC Theatres.