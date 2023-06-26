The King Who Never Was on Netflix: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

The King Who Never Was is an upcoming Italian investigative docuseries that will be available exclusively on Netflix on July 4, 2023, at 3:01 am ET. The series explores the tragic killing of a German teenager in 1978, delving into the details of the case through the perspectives of the victim's sister and the royal family connected to the incident.

This crime TV show aims to shed light on this compelling true story, unraveling the events surrounding the crime and examining the role of the royal family in the case. Viewers will gain insights into the personal experiences, emotions, and struggles faced by the victim's sister as she seeks justice and understanding.

Here is the official synopsis of The King Who Never Was,

"This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in '78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case."

Featuring notable individuals such as Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, and Marina Doria, The King Who Never Was provides a unique perspective on the royal family's involvement in the tragedy. Their accounts contribute to the comprehensive narrative, offering a deeper understanding of the impact and consequences of the incident.

Tragic Demise of Dirk Hamer at the Hands of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia

The tragic demise of Dirk Hamer at the hands of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia, the Prince of Naples, sent shockwaves across the world. This distressing incident took place on the island of Cavallo, off the southern coast of Corsica, during the night of August 17 or the early hours of August 18, 1978.

Vittorio Emanuele discovered that his yacht's rubber dinghy had been taken and attached to a nearby vessel, leading him to arm himself with a rifle and attempt to board the boat. Regrettably, a shot meant to awaken a passenger missed its mark and struck Dirk Hamer, a 19-year-old who was sleeping peacefully on the deck of a neighboring yacht.

Despite his valiant struggle, Dirk Hamer succumbed to his injuries on December 7, 1978. Taking responsibility for the incident, Vittorio Emanuele admitted civil liability in a letter dated August 28, 1978, and faced legal consequences, resulting in his arrest. The untimely loss of Dirk Hamer, a young individual with promising prospects, has left his loved ones and the community devastated.

This tragedy serves as a somber reminder of the fragile nature of life and the devastating impact of unchecked violence.

What to expect from upcoming docuseries The King Who Never Was

The heart-wrenching incident surrounding the tragic demise of Dirk Hamer at the hands of Vittorio Emanuele di Savoia has captured the attention of filmmakers and storytellers alike, leading to the creation of the documentary. This feature delves deep into the events surrounding the incident, meticulously examining the circumstances, emotions, and consequences involved.

Through interviews with family members, friends, witnesses, and experts, the documentary sheds light on the lives of the individuals involved and seeks to uncover the truth behind the tragedy. This crime docuseries presents a captivating exploration of a little-known historical event, combining personal testimonies, archival footage, and investigative storytelling to provide a thought-provoking and emotional journey.

The King Who Never Was releases on July 4, 2023, at 3:01 am ET, exclusively on Netflix.

