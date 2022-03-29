The Last Bus Season 1 cast list: The Umbrella Academy actor Robert Sheehan and others star in the British comedy series

The Last Bus is a new sci-fi adventure comedy set to premiere this April 1, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

The series is written by Paul Neafcy and directed by Steve Hughes, Drew Casson, Lawrence Gough, and Nour Wazzi. Season 1 will have 10 episodes.

The official description for the series, dropped by Netflix, reads:

"A group of mismatched students on a school trip become unlikely heroes when a robot apocalypse zaps away the rest of humanity. The 10-episode action-packed sci-fi series THE LAST BUS stars Robert Sheehan (Umbrella Academy, Misfits), Tom Basden (After Life, Plebs) and an ensemble cast of exciting new talent."

The cast list for The Last Bus Season 1

Robert Sheehan as Dalton Monkhouse

The Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan will be seen portraying tech billionaire Dalton Monkhouse in The Last Bus.

The 34-year-old actor has starred in a number of movies. These include Song for a Raggy Boy, Ghostwood, Summer of the Flying Saucer, Cherrybomb, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, The Road Within, Moonwalkers, The Messenger, and Mortal Engines.

Sheehan has also been a part of many TV series, including Foreign Exchange, Young Blades, Rock Rivals, Misfits, Love/Hate, Me and Mrs Jones, and Fortitude.

Tom Basden as Mr Short

After Life star Tom Basden will play the role of school teacher Mr Short in the upcoming sci-fi comedy-drama series.

The 42-year-old actor has appeared in different TV series throughout his distinguished career. These include Vital Signs, Clatterford, Hyperdrive, After You've Gone, Comedy Cuts, No Heroics, Star Stories, The Armstrong and Miller Show, The Wrong Mans, Plebs, and Mandy.

Basden has also starred in movies such as Dark Relic, Brave Young Men, Things Talk, David Brent: Life on the Road, Island of Dreams, and more.

Nathanael Saleh as Josh

Game of Thrones actor Nathanael Saleh will be seen portraying a character named Josh in this Netflix series.

The young actor starred as John Banks in Mary Poppins Returns (2018). He also played the lead character, Piak, in the TV series The Letter for the King (2019).

Saleh most notably played the role of the "little bird" Arthur in the widely popular show Game of Thrones (2016).

Other actors in The Last Bus include Amber-Rose Perry, Laura Crowhurst, Curtis Kantsa, Lauryn Ajufo, Lara McDonnell, Daniel Frogson, Moosa Mostafa, Marlie Morrelle, and Phoebe De Silva.

Don't forget to catch The Last Bus Season 1 on Netflix this April.

