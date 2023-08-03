The Last Hours of Mario Biondo on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo, Netflix's latest true-crime offering, is all set to premiere later this week. This true crime docuseries, which focuses on cameraman Mario Biondo, will premiere on August 3, 2023, at 3 am ET. The three-episode show will explore the mysterious death of Mario Biondo, the husband of influential Spanish television presenter, Raquel Sánchez Silva.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo will primarily use archival footage to take viewers through the crime. Acclaimed Spanish director Maria Pulido takes the helm of this documentary, which features the strange events that led to the death of Mario Biondo through interviews, archival footage, and the use of staged replications.

The upcoming Netflix documentary, The Last Hours of Mario Biondo, will also look to provide some answers to this decade-long mystery.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo: Trailer and what to expect

The trailer for the upcoming true crime docuseries, The Last Hours of Mario Biondo, is as cryptic as the case itself. The short trailer leaves a lot for viewers to ponder. It also manages to create a sense of mystery and thrill.

The description of the trailer (originally in Spanish) reads:

"May 30, 2013. Mario Biondo, an Italian cameraman and husband of the television presenter Raquel Sánchez-Silva, is found dead in the living room of his apartment in Madrid. From this moment, a complex investigation will begin to try to clarify the circumstances of a case that raises many questions and that will quickly become one of the most media events in recent Spanish history. The three-episode docuseries will be available on August 3."

What happened to Mario Biondo?

Mario Biondo was an Italian cameraman, who married the famous Spanish television personality, Raquel Sánchez Silva. One year into their marriage, on May 30, 2013, Mario Biondo was found dead at his house in Madrid, Spain. Investigators failed to establish any concrete cause of death at the time.

A still of Mario Biondo and Raquel Sanchez Silvaan (image via Netflix)

While many allegedly hinted at a probable suicide, others implied that it was a murder. In addition to delving into the case itself, The Last Hours of Mario Biondo will examine the couple's relationship, their marriage, and the unresolved tensions between Biondo and Silvaan.

According to reports, the case was ruled a suicide in Spanish courts, while it is still undergoing trial under Italian courts. Mario's mother has allegedly claimed that he uncovered certain secrets which led to his murder. The show also includes interviews with Raquel Sánchez Silva herself.

Raquel Sánchez Silva, the Spanish broadcaster, is now 50 years old and has been dating Argentine audiovisual producer Matas Dumont.

In 2014, she published a novel titled Maana, a las seis (Tomorrow, at Six). At the moment, she serves as the primary host of Maestros de la Costura, which is the Spanish equivalent of The Great British Sewing Bee. She also hosted Spanish Celebrity Big Brother (Gran Hermano VIP) in 2015 and Lo Siguiente TVE (The Next Thing) from 2018 to 2019.

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo is set to premiere on Netflix on August 3, 2023.