Netflix's steamy thriller, Fatal Seduction, is returning with Volume 2 on August 4, 2023, at 3:00 am ET (tentative time). The South African drama is based on Nayura Aragón Herranz and Leticia López Margalli's Netflix Mexican series Dark Desire. Its volume 1 premiered last month and left viewers with a significant cliffhanger.

The series revolves around Professor Nandi, who becomes convinced that her husband is being unfaithful. In response, she embarks on a passionate romance with a younger man whom she meets during a weekend getaway with her best friend Brenda.

Soon, Nandi's life takes a tragic turn when Brenda is killed, and as a result, Nandi finds herself potentially drawn into a perplexing murder investigation.

Created by Steven Pillemer (best-known for his South African TV series called The Brave Ones) Fatal Seduction is set in Cape Town, South Africa. It stars Kgomotso Christopher as the lead Nandi Mahlati alongside Prince Grootboom as Jacob Tau, and Thapelo Mokoena as Leonard Mahlati.

Other cast members include Nat Ramabulana as Vuyo Mahlati, Ngele Ramulondi as Zinhle Mahlati, Lunathi Mampofu as Brenda Grootboom, Frances Sholto-Douglas as Laura Goldman, and Rizelle Januk as Ameera Naidoo.

Fatal Seduction Volume 2 will address the mystery surrounding Brenda's murder as suspicion falls on Leonard

Also i hope we get to find out who killed Brenda 🥲 They want us to think it's Jacob but I'm really thinking it's Leo tbh. 🥲 #FatalSeduction

Fatal Seduction Volume 2 will witness Kgomotso Christopher reprise her role as Nandi Mahlati, the lead character whose best friend, Brenda, is murdered at the end of the first volume.

The upcoming installment of the thriller series will progress from here and further delve into the mystery of who the killer could be.

In volume 1, Nandi initially finds that her husband Leonard is cheating on her with his young husband Ameera. She learns this after seeing a suspicious text on his phone, but Leonard denies the claim. Nandi, who is currently coping with the pain of her recent miscarriage and her husband's infidelity, decides to go on a weekend getaway with her friend Brenda. During their trip, Nandi unexpectedly meets Jacob, a charismatic and attractive young man.

This encounter leads to a passionate and intense relationship between Nandi and Jacob.

Soon after, Nandi returns home back to her real life and issues with Leonard without Brenda, who is murdered. Clues suggest that the killing might be linked to another murder and also to Nandi's inner circle.

What to expect from Volume 2?

In the official trailer for the upcoming part, Leonard assures Nandi that he will take care of "everything." This places him under suspicion, especially after a dream sequence in which he is asked to confess, indicating that there is likely a bigger secret he is hiding from everyone.

There is a possibility that Leonard was the last person to have seen Brenda alive, but things are more complicated than they seem. He also suffers from a heart attack while Nandi is arrested. In addition, Jacob carries his own personal demons. He harbors hidden intentions that are rooted in a past injustice his family experienced many years ago.

Apart from steamy s*x scenes and nerve-wracking mysteries, Volume 2 also promises answers to some confounding, unanswered questions.

ReadySteadyCut reported that Fatal Seduction will have 14 episodes in total and since Volume 1 had seven episodes, the upcoming segment will comprise of the remaining seven.

Cast and other details about Netflix's Fatal Seduction

Oh but what a cast🤌🏼every single one of them is eating up their role! I cannot wait to see what season 2 will be bringing, I need some answers

Ochre Moving Pictures serves as the production company for Fatal Seduction.

Catherine Stewart and Johnny Barbuzano serve as directors for the series alongside executive producers Robbie Thorpe, Stan Joseph, and Lodi Matsetela.

The South African series is written by Steven Pillemer, Dami Elebe, and Sydney Dire.

The full cast list includes:

Kgomotso Christopher as Nandi Mahlati

Thapelo Mokoena as Nandi's husband, Leonard Mahlati

Prince Grootboom as Jacob Tau

Nat Ramabulana as Leonard’s brother, Vuyo Mahlati

Ngele Ramulondi as Leonard and Nandi’s daughter, Zinhle Mahlati

Lunathi Mampofu as Brenda Grootboom

Frances Sholto-Douglas as Laura Goldman

Rizelle Januk as Ameera Naidoo

Fatal Seduction Volume 2 premieres on Netflix on Friday, August 4, 2023.