Apple TV+'s new thriller series, The Last Thing He Told Me, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show tells the story of a woman who establishes a bond with her stepdaughter to find out what happened to her missing husband.

The show is based on a novel of the same name by prominent author Laura Dave. It is helmed by Dave and Josh Singer, with Jennifer Garner playing the lead role.

The Last Thing He Told Me trailer promises a powerful character-driven drama about a woman trying to find her husband

Apple TV+ dropped the official trailer for The Last Thing He Told Me on March 9, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the various significant events set to unfold in the latest episode.

The trailer clearly establishes the premise of the show within the first few seconds as viewers learn that the protagonist's husband is missing and she's on a journey to find out what happened to him. In the process, she learns certain shocking secrets about him as she forms a bond with her stepdaughter.

Overall, the trailer maintains a gripping and mysterious tone that fans of atmospheric character-driven thriller dramas will certainly enjoy. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Limited series “The Last Thing He Told Me” follows Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful thriller series that explores the disturbing sides of human nature. The series reportedly features a total of seven episodes, the first two of which will air on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The remaining episodes are expected to drop on the platform every Friday.

Who stars in The Last Thing He Told Me?

The show stars acclaimed actress Jennifer Garner in the lead role as Hannah Michaels. Hannah's husband is missing, following which she forms a relationship with her stepdaughter to figure out what happened to him.

The journey of her finding her husband forms the crux of the story. It'll be interesting to see how her character will be explored. Garner looks in phenomenal form in the trailer, capturing numerous complex shades of her character with stunning ease.

Apart from the new thriller series, Jennifer Garner is known for her performances in numerous other shows and films like Dallas Buyers Club, Alias, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, and Camping, to name a few.

Starring alongside Garner in other significant roles are actors like Angourie Rice as Bailey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels, Angourie Rice as Bailey, and John Harlan Kim as Bobby, among many others. Laura Dave and Josh Singer serve as creators whilst Olivia Newman will reportedly direct the episodes.

Don't forget to catch the first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 14, 2023.

