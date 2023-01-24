The Last of Us episode 3 trailer, release date, air time, and more

Episode 3 of The Last of Us will be released on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max.

While The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, the star cast doesn't end here. It also features prominent and new names in the industry, like Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, John Hannah, Josh Brener, Christopher Heyerdahl, Brendan Fletcher, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Merle Dandridge, etc.

The show is receiving positive responses from fans and critics, and every episode seems to break a new record every week.

The Last of Us episode 3 will be the answer to fans' anticipation

The upcoming episode will be titled Long Long Time and directed by Peter Hoar, and written by Craig Mazin. Check out the preview of the episode below.

It looks like Nick Offerman's Bill will finally be introduced to us in this episode. There is much anticipation for his interaction with Joel and Ellie as Offerman's acting is considered elite by many. His portrayal of Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation is legendary.

The episode will also see Joel and Ellie alone for the first time since Tess was accompanying them until her tragic death in the previous episode. Joel took the mission to transfer Ellie on himself after Tess convinced him before her passing.

Here is the episode's official synopsis, according to HBO:

"Joel and Ellie must survive ruthless killers and monsters on a trek across America after an outbreak."

What happened in The Last of Us episode 2?

If we had a dollar every time The Last of Us made us cry, we would all be rich. Episode 2 was certainly a mixed bag of emotions which even saw the tragic yet heroic death of Tess.

The episode's highlight was the trio's up-close encounter with the horrific clickers. The episode was anxiety-inducing, and the portrayal of the clickers impressed millions, especially fans of the video who were concerned about the look of these terrible creatures.

We also saw glimpses of Ellie finally bonding with Joel, but it is to be seen how deep their relationship goes in the upcoming episodes.

The episode's official synopsis, according to HBO read,

"After escaping the QZ, Joel and Tess clash over Ellie’s fate while navigating the ruins of a long-abandoned Boston."

It was directed by Neil Druckmann and written by Craig Mazin and was released on January 22, 2023.

Explaining The Last of Us

The official synopsis of the hit HBO drama reads,

"Based on the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us, developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival."

It was created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, with Carolyn Strauss, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Rose Lam serving as its executive producers.

