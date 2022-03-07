What is Megan Mullally's age? Relationship with Nick Offerman explored as couple steal the show at Independent Spirit Awards 

Hollywood actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally stole the spotlight at the Independent Spirit Awards 2022.

The 51-year-old actor and his partner Mullally hosted the event together, which they kicked off with a pre-recorded clip and monologue.

As part of a sketch, the two performers were first shown rehearsing backstage before Sarah Silverman was wheeled out in a clear case.

Mullally and Offerman were informed Silverman was "the backup host" since they both joined Twitter before 2015, in reference to the trend of celebrities getting in trouble for old tweets.

Silverman advised them to be more political before claiming she couldn't breathe due to a lack of air in her storage container. Mullally and Offerman used Silverman's crisis as motivation, with Mullally noting that they would "go out there and host the best d*mn awards show ever."

During the event, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally also showed support for Ukraine amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, asking the Russian president Vladimir Putin to “f*ck off.” Mullally said:

“I think we speak for everyone here when we say that we are hoping for a quick, peaceful resolution. Specifically, f*ck off and go home Putin!”

She further added that many organizations are raising money for the cause and asked the viewers to do their part for the "victims of this senseless act of aggression.”

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally share a happy relationship

Megan Mullally was born on November 12, 1958, which makes her 63 years old at the moment. On the other hand, Nick Offerman was born on June 26, 1970, which makes him 51-years-old. The duo has an age gap of 12 years between them.

The two met in Los Angeles in 2000 while performing in a play called The Berlin Circle. They both told Buzzfeed that they were instantly attracted to each other.

Mullally explained that it was their first time working together and were probably the only two non-company members present there.

"We had a lot of scenes together, and I started thinking, 'Wait a minute, he's funny.' And then I started thinking, 'Wait a minute, is he cute?' What's happening?"

Calling her a "genius," Offerman said that he thought that Mullally was "good-looking." At the time, Mullally was 41 and assumed that Offerman was in his late 30s. However, he was only 29, and she told outlet GQ that she was pissed when she found out his real age.

"I thought he looked old! And he was mature, so when I found out he was 29, I said these two words: You motherf*cker. And I almost ran my car off the road."

They started dating soon afterward, and in 2001, Offerman starred in a guest role on Will & Grace.

After 18 months of dating, the duo surprised their fans by getting married in September 2003, surrounded by close friends, including Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes, and Debra Messing.

In 2013, Mullally and Offerman participated in an online Q&A session for The AV Club, in which Offerman said they had fallen in love long before they could tell and wanted to spend their lives together.

"It’s important to note that it was not the result of any planning on either of our parts. In fact, we were both looking rather in the other direction when we ran smack into it."

Since then, Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally have worked together on multiple projects. The 51-year-old guest-starred in the Will & Grace reboot in 2018, and Mullally starred as Offerman's ex-wife in Parks and Recreation. Their other credits include The Kings of Summer, Smashed, Bob’s Burgers, and Hotel Transylvania 2.

