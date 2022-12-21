The Last of Us fans mistake Bella Ramsey's torch for lightsaber in new image

The Last of Us is a brand new, highly exhilarating post-apocalyptic HBO drama series set to debut exclusively on the popular network on January 15, 2023. The upcoming series has been gleaned from a fan-favorite video game of the same name, created by Naughty Dog.

The series will be the largest TV production in the history of Canadian television. The Last of Us was shot in Alberta from July 2021 - June 2022. The highly intriguing series is also the first HBO series inspired by a video game.

Ever since the official trailer for the series was launched by HBO, it has created a lot of buzz among fans of the video game as they have been eagerly waiting to see how the series will unfold.

On December 19, 2022, Empire Magazine dropped a brand new image from the series on Twitter. In the image, viewers can see the series' lead actors, Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal. Bella Ramsey is seen holding a torch light. Since the image was released on Twitter, fans quickly pointed out that the torch looks like a lightsaber.

Take a closer look at the new image below:

A still from HBO's The Last of Us (Image Via Empire Magazine/Twitter)

Twitter is buzzing as fans react to a new image from The Last of Us

A still of fan tweets on the latest image from The Last of Us (Via Twitter)

Based on the video game The Last of Us, the HBO series of the same name will chronicle the highly electrifying story of a smuggler named Joel who has been assigned the task of escorting a teenager named Ellie across the post-apocalyptic United States.

A still of fan tweets on the latest image from The Last of Us (Via Twitter)

Fans have been quite excited about the series. However, the new image has created a hilarious buzz among fans as they are mistaking Bella Ramsey's torch for a lightsaber. Take a look at a few more fan reactions to the image below:

A still of fan tweets on the latest image from The Last of Us (Via Twitter)

The action-adventure video game was first launched in 2013, and since then, it has garnered a lot of popularity due to its thrilling nature and a separate fan base. So, it would be pretty intriguing to see if the series will be able to match the game's success or surpass it.

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have acted as both writers and directors for the upcoming action-adventure 2023 HBO series. Eben Bolter, Ksenia Sereda, Christine A. Maier, and Nadim Carlsen have served as cinematographers for the series, while renowned music composer Gustavo Santaolalla has composed music for the new series.

The first season will have a total of nine episodes. Craig Mazin, Carolyn Strauss, Carter Swan, Neil Druckmann, Asad Qizilbash, Rose Lam, and Evan Wells have all acted as executive producers for season 1 of the series, while the series has been produced by Word Games, Naughty Dog, The Mighty Mint, PlayStation Productions, and Sony Pictures Television.

The promising cast list for the upcoming series includes Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Pedro Pascal as Joel, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Anna Torv as Tess, and a few others.

Don't forget to catch The Last of Us, which will arrive on January 15, 2023, on HBO.

