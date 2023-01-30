The Last of Us on HBO: Who plays Bill and Frank?

Episode 3 of The Last of Us saw one of the most beautiful love stories in recent years, with Murray Bartlett's portrayal of Frank and Nick Offerman playing Bill.

Bill is a survivalist who tricked FEDRA and lives a life of solitude and contentment. Until one day, Frank shows up on his doorstep. Bill points him in the direction of Boston and tells him to leave, but Frank begs him to spare a meal.

Bill feels pity for Frank, takes him in, draws a bath, and offers him some fresh clothes. They then enjoy a delicious meal and some wine together. Frank is thankful to Bill and compliments his cooking. However, Bill modestly replies that Frank's starvation has made him feel this way.

They then bond over playing the piano and viewers learn that both characters are homosexual. They soon go on to live together for close to two decades before dying in each other's arms.

But who exactly are The Last of Us actors, Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman?

The Last of Us: Murray Bartlett and Nick Offerman's careers

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Born on 20 March 1971, Australian actor Murray Bartlett is best known for portraying Dominic "Dom" Basaluzzo in the HBO comedy-drama series Looking, Michael "Mouse" Tolliver in the Netflix revival of Tales of the City, and Armond in the HBO show The White Lotus.

He won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in The White Lotus in 2022. He also appeared on the Apple TV+ series Physical and the Hulu miniseries Welcome to Chippendales.

Bartlett, who lives in Provincetown, Massachusetts, is openly gay. He once told GQ:

"I didn’t feel like I really had an alternative; I just never felt I could ever be anything but myself."

Nick Offerman as Bill

Born on June 26, 1970, Nick Offerman is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation. For his performance, he received the Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy and was nominated for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, twice.

He also played Richard McDonald, one of the brothers who developed the fast-food chain McDonald's in the biographical drama, The Founder. He appeared in the second season of Fargo as Karl Weathers and even co-hosted the NBC reality competition series, Making It, with Amy Poehler.

He has served as an executive producer for The House of Tomorrow and has done voice work for The Lego Movie franchise, Hotel Transylvania 2, Ice Age: Collision Course, and the Sing film franchise.

He is married to actress Megan Mullally. The duo met while acting in The Berlin Circle, a play produced by the Evidence Room Theatre Company.

When is the next episode of The Last of Us coming out?

The Last of Us episode 4 will be released on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time on HBO and HBO Max.

The official synopsis released by HBO reads:

"Joel and Ellie must survive ruthless killers and monsters on a trek across America after an outbreak."

The upcoming episode of The Last of Us will be titled Please Hold My Hand and will be directed by Jeremy Webb and written by Craig Mazin.

