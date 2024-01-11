The Last of Us season 2 finally announces the cast for Abby, Jesse, and more

On January 10, 2024, HBO announced Young Mazino's addition as Jesse to the cast of The Last of Us season 2. Jess is a character described as a community pillar who often prioritizes others' needs over hers. In a statement, the co-creators and executive producers of the series Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said:

“Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him. We’re so lucky to have him, and we can’t wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show.”

Notably, this casting news follows the recent announcement of Kaitlyn Dever joining the series as Abby. In the game The Last of Us Part 2, Abby is a pivotal character who becomes the main antagonist following a significant act of violence. Additionally, Abby's backstory is intricately connected to the events and characters of the series, especially Joel.

The Last of Us season 2: A look into the careers of actors playing Jesse and Abby

Kaitlyn Dever, who will play Abby's character, has a diverse career marked by compelling roles across both film and television. She gained early recognition in the TV series Justified and Last Man Standing.

Furthermore, Dever's remarkable performance in the Netflix miniseries Unbelievable earned her critical acclaim. Notably, her versatility is evident in her appearance in Booksmart and Short Term 12.

On the other hand, Young Mazino, who will play Jesse's character, is known for his Emmy-nominated role as Paul in the Netflix series Beef. In addition, he has also appeared in shows like Blue Bloods, Prodigal Son, and New Amsterdam.

What will The Last of Us season 2 be about?

The Last of Us season 2 is expected to continue the storyline of The Last of Us: Part II video game. Set five years after the events of the first game, the story follows Ellie and Joel, who have settled in Jackson, Wyoming. This season is anticipated to explore themes of peace, stability, and the repercussions of violence in their post-pandemic world.

An important incident that upends Ellie and Joel's tranquilly serves as the impetus for the story of the second game and perhaps the forthcoming season. It then sets Ellie on a path to finding justice and resolution. Ellie must deal with the severe psychological and bodily repercussions of her acts as she pursues her responsibilities.

The creators of the show have reportedly indicated that while the season will take inspiration from the game, there will be some differences to make it a unique experience. The core of the story will revolve around the consequences of Joel's actions from the previous season and their impact on both him and Ellie.

In a statement to Variety, Creators Craig and Neil have revealed that The Last of Us season 2 will feature more action and more infections.

"It’s quite possible that there will be a lot more infected later.....And perhaps different kinds.”

In addition, Bella Ramsey, who played Ellie in the show, also spoke about The Last of Us season 2 to Variety. She told the outlet that the second installment of the series will be "darker." She said,

"It’s darker. It’s really a story about revenge and a continuation from the first season about the dangers of unconditional love."

What is The Last of Us season 1 about?

In the first season of The Last of Us, the story follows Joel, who is tasked with smuggling Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, across the post-apocalyptic United States. In the series, Ellie is immune to the Cordyceps infection and may be key to developing a vaccine.

Their journey exposes them to various dangers and moral complexities, deeply impacting their relationship and perspectives. The season explores themes of survival, human connections, and the harsh realities of a world devastated by a pandemic. Additionally, the season is acclaimed for its performances, writing, and faithful adaptation of the video game.

The blend of new characters, deeper narrative explorations, and a promise of heightened action and drama in The Last of Us season 2 set the stage for a potentially compelling season.