The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart cast list: Who stars in Prime Video's new miniseries?

Amazon Prime Video's new miniseries, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Friday, August 4, 2023. The show centers around a young girl whose life takes a tragic turn after her parents die under mysterious circumstances and she moves in with her grandmother. Take a look at the official synopsis of the show, as per Amazon Studios:

''Based on Holly Ringland’s best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past.''

The synopsis further states,

''Set against Australia’s breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice's journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.''

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver and Alycia Debnam-Carey in major roles, along with many others portraying important supporting characters. The show is based on the novel of the same name by Holly Ringland.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart cast list: Sigourney Weaver and others to feature in new Prime Video series

1) Sigourney Weaver as June Hart

Sigourney Weaver stars in the role of June Hart in Prime Video's The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. June is Alice's grandmother with whom she goes on to live, following the shocking death of her parents. June plays a pivotal role in Alice's life, and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film.

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect Sigourney Weaver to deliver a powerful performance in the series. She's starred in several iconic films like Avatar, Alien, the Ghostbusters franchise, and many more.

2) Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart

Alycia Debnam-Carey plays the titular role of Alice Hart in the new Prime Video series. Alice's parents died mysteriously when she was 9 years old, following which she went on to live with her grandmother. Their relationship is at the heart of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how their equation evolves over the course of the story.

Alycia Debnam-Carey has previously starred in Fear the Walking Dead, The 100, A Violent Separation, and many more.

3) Asher Keddie as Sally

Asher Keddie portrays the character of Sally in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. Apart from that, more details regarding her character are not known at this point, but she's set to play a significant part in the story. Viewers might recognize Asher Keddie for her performances in numerous other TV shows and films like Offspring, Five Mile Creek, Rams, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the series also stars various others who play pivotal supporting roles, including:

Frankie Adams as Candy

Leah Purcell as Twig

Charlie Vickers as Clem Hart

Shareena Clanton as Ruby

Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Agnes Hart

Don't forget to catch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video on Friday, August 4, 2023.