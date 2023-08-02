The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video: Full cast list 

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is an upcoming limited series that is all set to make its debut exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 4, 2023. The seven-part miniseries has been gleaned from renowned Australian writer Holly Ringland's highly celebrated novel of the same name.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will chronicle the moving story of a young girl who begins to live with her grandmother on a flower farm after being orphaned. The series will also shed light on the girl's turbulent upbringing.

The cast list for The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Sigourney Weaver, Leah Purcell, and Asher Keddie, among others. Sarah Lambert, Kim Wilson, and Kirsty Fisher have acted as screenplay writers of the series, while Glendyn Ivin has directed it.

The lead cast members of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, their characters, and their body of work explored

1) Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart

The 30-year-old well-known Australian actress Alycia Debnam-Carey will be seen playing the lead role of Alice Hart in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video drama. The actress is best known for playing Mary in The Devil's Hand, Lexa in The 100, and Emily Thomas in Saint X.

Debnam-Carey has also been a part of a few other noteworthy movies and short films, including Martha's New Coat, The Safe House, Jigsaw Girl, At the Tattooist, The Branch, Into the Storm, Friend Request, and A Violent Separation. She has also starred in TV shows including McLeod's Daughters, Dance Academy, Next Stop Hollywood, and Fear the Walking Dead.

2) Sigourney Weaver as June Hart

The highly acclaimed 73-year-old actress Sigourney Weaver will portray June Hart in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. The actress is best known for playing the role of Ellen Ripley in Alien and Aliens, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Over the course of her career, the actress has been a part of several notable movies like Eyewitness, The Year of Living Dangerously, Deal of the Century, Ghostbusters, One Woman or Two, Half Moon Street, Gorillas in the Mist, 1492: Conquest of Paradise, Dave, The Wild Swans, Death and the Maiden and Avatar: The Way of Water, and more.

Sigourney Weaver has played significant roles in noteworthy TV shows including Political Animals, Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, Doc Martin, The Defenders, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and a few others.

3) Leah Purcell as Twig

The critically acclaimed 52-year-old actress Leah Purcell will be seen taking on the crucial role of Twig in the brand new Prime Video limited series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. The actress is best known for portraying Daisy in Love Child, Heather O'Connor in Janet King, and Rita Connors in Wentworth.

Apart from that, Purcell has also been a part of several other well-known TV series, including Police Rescue, Fallen Angels, Water Rats, Beastmaster, The Lost World, Bad Cop, Bad Cop, Love My Way, The Starter Wife, McLeod's Daughters, My Place, and more.

The actress has also starred in a number of films including Somewhere in the Darkness, Lantana, Lennie Cahill Shoots Through, Somersault, The Proposition, Jindabyne, My Mistress, Last Cab to Darwin, and Shayda.

Most recently, she won an AACTA Award in 2022, for her role in The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson.

4) Asher Keddie as Sally

The famous 49-year-old Australian actress Asher Keddie will play the significant role of Sally in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart. The actress is best known for her portrayal of Anne Barnett in Murder in the Outback, Blanche d'Alpuget in Hawke, and Julia Jackson in Love My Way.

Keddie has also been a part of several other well-known movies including Fortress, Two Brothers Running, The Devil Game, Curtin, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Possession(s), Swinging Safari, and more and has starred in TV shows like Five Mile Creek, Glass Babies, Palace of Dreams, and Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities, among others.

Other actors set to star in The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart include Frankie Adams as Candy, Charlie Vickers as Clem Hart, Alexander England as John, Tilda Cobham-Hervey as Agnes Hart, Jack Latorre as a young Clem Hart, Alyla Browne as a young Alice Hart, Shareena Clanton as Ruby, and more.

Watch The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video on Friday, August 4, 2023.