The upcoming seven-part television miniseries The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart will be released on Friday, August 4, 2023, on Prime Video. This suspense-driven show is based on the novel of the same name by Holly Ringland. It showcases the exploits of a girl who learns about the gruesome secrets of her mysterious family's past.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frankie Adams, Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne, and Xavier Samuel. A number of faces will even appear in recurring/supporting recurring roles throughout the show.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart on Prime Video: Trailer and other details explored

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is directed by Glendyn Ivin and written by Sarah Lambert, Kirsty Fisher, and Kim Wilson.

Here is the official teaser trailer of the show released by Prime Video:

The trailer showcases the story of the main character, Alice Hart, played by Alycia Debnam-Carey. After her parent's tragic passing in a house fire, she lives with her grandmother June Hart (Sigourney Weaver). Years have passed, and Alice transitions from a little girl to a grown woman. However, Alice needs answers to the questions about her brutal past.

She leaves her grandmother's home to look for them and gradually discovers some horrifying secrets about her uncanny family and her past. The show is set in Australia, the same country where The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart author Holly Ringland grew up.

In an interview with Absolutely Anything, Holly Ringland explained the process of writing the novel in detail. She also revealed how her friend Kate Gray helped her.

She said,

"I graduated in 2011, and I didn't start writing Lost Flowers until three-and-a-half years later. So that was a long time of bumbling around. It felt like I was bumbling around, trying to find my traction. One of the things that helped me find my footing was an American novelist who's a dear friend, Kate Gray."

She further described what her novel meant to her,

"To me writing Lost Flowers, just purely personally was a reckoning of telling the truth of my experiences, through Alice Hart’s story of what it's like to have a big imagination and emotions that feel like they're going to swallow you whole."

She further stated,

"And what it's like to live with unspoken trauma, casting this long shadow on your life, and how beautiful life can be when we ask for help, when we allow people to love us, and that we can be more than what people have done to us. So those are the emotional truths that I discovered."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart synopsis

The official synopsis of the upcoming Prime Video show reads,

"The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past."

It continues,

"Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

Executive producers of the show are Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky for Made Up Stories, Sarah Lambert, Glendyn Ivin, and Sigourney Weaver.

Poll : 0 votes