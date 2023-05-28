The Love Club: Tara's Tune on Hallmark - Cast list and characters explored

Hallmark's new romantic flick, The Love Club: Tara's Tune, is all set to premiere on the channel on Monday, May 29, 2023. The movie chronicles the story of a woman with a lovely singing voice who is extremely passionate about music.

She believes she does not want a partner in her life, but things take a dramatic turn when she meets a charming young man at a wedding, and her friends decide to set them up. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per the Hallmark Channel:

''A free spirit talented at capturing a live audience with her beautiful voice, TARA has always professed she doesn’t need a partner. After all, she has The Love Club. When Tara decides she is going to marry herself, the ladies show up to plan Tara’s commitment-to-herself party – a task made comically challenging when Tara’s mother arrives unexpectedly expecting an actual wedding.''

The synopsis further states:

''When The Love Club notices an undeniable connection between Tara and a jaded musician, their job of planners turns into matchmakers as they show Tara there is nothing wrong with falling in love – especially with a man who helps Tara finally get the break she needs when they create a hit song together.''

The movie stars Camille Stopps in the lead role, along with various others playing pivotal supporting characters. It is helmed by Jill Carter and written by Barbara Kymlicka and Tanya Linton.

Hallmark's The Love Club: Tara's Tune cast list - Camille Stopps and others to feature in the new romantic drama

1) Camille Stopps as Tara Williams

Camille Stopps dons the lead role of Tara Williams in Hallmark's The Love Club: Tara's Tune. Camille is a charming woman who's passionate about singing and music. Her love life, which she doesn't seem to care about, takes a huge turn after she meets a young man at a wedding and forms a special bond with him.

It'll be fascinating to watch how Stopps' character will be explored, and viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance. Her other acting credits include Bordello, The Love Club: Sydney’s Journey, and Galentine's Day Nightmare, to name a few.

2) Brett Donahue as Noah Bailey

Actor Brett Donahue essays the character of Noah Bailey in the new Hallmark romantic drama film. Noah is a musician who's going through a creative crisis in his career. He unexpectedly meets Tara, and they bond over their love for music. Their relationship forms the crux of the story. Viewers might be familiar with Brett Donahue from Luckless in Love, Cerebrum, Bad Blood, and Barn Wedding.

3) Brittany Bristow as Nicole Everett

Brittany Bristow stars as Nicole Everett in The Love Club: Tara's Tune. Other than that, there are currently no known specifics regarding her character, but it is anticipated that she will be crucial to the plot. Bristow has previously starred in Love in Whitbrooke, A Royal Seaside Romance, The Story of Love, and A Tail of Love, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Love Club: Tara's Tune also features numerous others in significant supporting roles:

Michèle Duquet as Nadine Williams

Benjamin Blais as Garth Bryant

Chantel Riley as Lauren Bishop

Leah Brady as Stephanie Bishop

Don't miss The Love Club: Tara's Tune on Hallmark Channel on Monday, May 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

