Luckless in Love on UPtv: Cast list and characters explored

UPtv's new romantic comedy Luckless in Love is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The movie tells the story of a dating blogger who writes about a bad date that she had with a man named Holden. However, she soon starts developing feelings for him, which complicates her life. Here's the official description of the movie, according to UPtv:

''Winnie, a dating blogger who anonymously writes under the pen name Luckless, goes viral for a post about a disastrous date with Holden, a perpetually single sports agent who refuses to settle. But things get complicated when feelings develop and Winnie learns that Holden has a teenage son.''

The film stars Paniz Zade and Brett Donahue in the lead roles, along with various others playing significant supporting roles. Luckless in Love is helmed by John Bradshaw and written by Courtney Cilman.

Luckless in Love on UPtv cast list: Paniz Zade and others to feature in new romantic comedy

1) Paniz Zade as Winnie Rhodes

Paniz Zade portrays the lead role of Winnie Rhodes in UPtv's Luckless in Love. Winnie is a dating blogger whose post about a bad date goes viral, changing her life in ways she never imagined.

Zade looks quite charming in the film's trailer, portraying her character's awkwardness and lively nature with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the movie.

Apart from Luckless in Love, Paniz Zade is best known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows like I Won't Let You Go, Christmas in the Rockies, Dashing Home for Christmas, and Slasher, to name a few.

2) Brett Donahue as Holden Fulls

Actor Brett Donahue dons the role of Holden Fulls in the new romantic comedy movie. Holden goes on a date with Winnie, which turns out to be an absolute disaster. However, the two eventually end up falling in love in the most unexpected ways. Brett looks brilliant in the trailer, capturing the inherent charm and charisma of his character with absolute ease.

Brett Donahue's other notable film and TV acting credits include Rule of 3, Bad Blood, and Slaxx, among many more.

3) Liam MacDonald as Ty

Actor Liam MacDonald portrays the character of Ty in Luckless in Love. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known at this point, but fans can expect him to play a key role in the movie.

Liam MacDonald has previously starred in Ready or Not, When Hope Calls, Accused, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several others playing significant supporting roles like:

Jennifer Gibson as Inga

Maria Ricossa as Evette

Steffi DiDomenicantonio as Kyra

Dale Whibley as Dirk

Lauren Howe as Tracey Allendale

The trailer for Luckless in Love offers a glimpse of the life of protagonist Winnie Rhodes, whose life changes after she pens a blog post about one of her disastrous dates.

Things change dramatically when she falls in love with the same man she went on a date with. The trailer maintains a funny and lighthearted tone that fans of rom-coms will certainly enjoy.

Don't forget to watch Luckless in Love on UPtv on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 7 pm ET.

