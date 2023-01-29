Finding Love in San Antonio cast list of UPtv movie explored

UPtv's Finding Love in San Antonio is all set to make its arrival on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 7 pm Eastern Time (ET). Written by D.F.W. Buckingham, Sandra L. Martin has served as the director of the movie.

The official synopsis for Finding Love in San Antonio, as given by UPtv, reads:

"A successful Los Angeles TV chef is offered a new network series that will send her traveling around Europe, but her young daughter’s heart is in San Antonio, Texas, and the restaurant where she got her start is struggling."

The cast list for the movie sees Valentina Izarra, George Akram, and Isabella Rivera-Gandulla in pivotal roles. As such, this article will take a closer look at the lead cast members of Finding Love in San Antonio ahead of the movie's arrival on UPtv.

Valentina Izarra and other lead actors who will be seen in UPtv's Finding Love in San Antonio

Valentina Izarra as Adela Romero

Actress Valentina Izarra will play the lead role of Adela Romero in the upcoming romantic drama movie, Finding Love in San Antonio. She is best known for her portrayal of the characters Barbara in the 2020 movie Secrets in the Basement and Janet in the 2009 movie Fortune Cookies & Glory.

Valentina Izarra has also been seen in several other movies and short films, including Reverie (2021), The Last Hit (2013), Harder They Fall (2005), and Their Own Prisons (2004).

George Akram as David

Venezuela-born actor George Akram will be seen portraying the lead character David in the brand new UPtv movie.

He is best known for playing the role of Brad in two episodes of the popular TV series Jane the Virgin, Julio in the 2014 movie Sins of Our Youth, and David Ramos in the 2021 TV series Loli's luck.

George Akram has also been a part of several other well-known movies and TV series, including The Realtor (2020), Grey's Anatomy (2018), Hope is Our Super Power (2020), NCIS: Los Angeles (2017), The Engagement Clause, Km 72 (2015), Vijay & I (2013), Stuck on You (2003), Side Story (2010), and a few others.

Isabella Rivera-Gandulla as Fabiola

Puerto Rico-born singer, public speaker, and actress Isabella Rivera-Gandulla will play the lead role of Fabiola in Finding Love in San Antonio.

The young actress is best known for playing the role of Veronica Ramos in the popular series The Oath (2018-19), Lorena in the 2018 movie The Journey Ahead, and Claudia in the 2018 movie Speed Kills.

Isabella Rivera-Gandulla has also been a part of several short films, TV series, and movies, such as Esta Es Tu Cuba, Rumores - F.L.O.W. Project (2022), Esta Niña Linda (2018) and Milagros de Navidad (2017).

Other promising actors on the ensemble cast list include:

Marisa Del Portillo as Socccorro

Valeria Menendez as Sandra

Carlos Compean as Patrick

Ricky Montez as Julio

Giovanni Cristoff as Brandon

Jose Luis Navas as Matias

Finding Love in San Antonio will debut on UPtv this Sunday evening.

