The Love Hard North American tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, lineup, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

The Love Hard North American Tour 2024 is slated to take place at locations throughout the mainland United States from February 22, 2024, to April 14, 2024. The tour, which will feature Keyshia Cole, K. Michelle, Trey Songz, and Jahiem as performers, is an initiative by The Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

The tour was announced via a post on the tour's official website before being amplified by the official Twitter page of the Black Promoters Collective(BPC):

Presale for the tour will be available from December 14, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The presale code to access said presale is BPC. General tickets will be available from December 15, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the tour or via ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster.

The Love Hard North American tour 2024 dates

Four BIPOC musicians— Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Mitchell, and Jaheim— are scheduled to play on the Love Hard North American Tour 2024, each bringing their own musical style to the stage. The tour will feature shows in cities such as Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and more.

The full list of dates and venues for the The Love Hard North American tour 2024 is given below:

February 22, 2024 – Macon, Georgia at Macon Coliseum

February 23, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum

February 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

February 25, 2024 – Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

February 29, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

March 1, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Chaifetz Arena

March 2, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

March 3, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

March 7, 2024 – Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena

March 8, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

March 10, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

March 14, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

March 15, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonia Life Arena

March 16, 2024 – Hampton, Virginia at Hampton Coliseum

March 17, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center

March 22, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

March 23, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

March 24, 2024 – Bossier City, Louisiana at Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 28, 2024 – Oakland, California at Oakland Arena

March 29, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 30, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Peacock Theater

April 12, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

April 13, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Legacy Arena at BJCC

April 14, 2024 – Southaven, Massachusetts at Landers Center

More on the four artists playing at The Love Hard North American tour 2024

Keyshia Cole is best known for her second studio album, Just like You, which was released on September 25, 2007, by Imani Records and Geffen Records. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The second performer at The Love Hard North American Tour 2024, K. Mitchell, rose to prominence with her debut studio album, Rebellious Soul. The album was released on August 13, 2013 and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Trey Songz, the third performer at The Love Hard North American tour 2024, is best known for his sixth studio album, Trigga. Released on July 1, 2014, the platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The fourth performer at The Love Hard North American tour 2024 tour is Jaheim. The singer is best known for his debut studio album, Ghetto Love, which was released on March 13, 2001. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart.