The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3: Release date, cast, where to watch, and more

AMC Networks' Acorn TV and Channel 5 have officially announced The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3. Following the format of season 2, the new season includes a Christmas special, which is technically the first episode of the third season, with six additional episodes.

Sally Lindsay, the star and creator of the series, will return as renowned antiques dealer Jean White. Set in the picturesque French village of Sainte Victoire, the show follows White's adventures as she applies her expertise in antiquities to unravel a series of murders and mysteries.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3: Release date and returning cast

With the Christmas special having already aired on Acorn TV and Channel 5 on December 25, 2023, the remaining episodes of The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 will be available for streaming on Mondays starting in February 2024.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 cast will include familiar faces such as Sue Vincent, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond, and Tony Robinson.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 is directed by Dermot Boyd and produced by Jake Rollins, with Mike Benson and Andy Morgan serving as executive producers for co-producer Clapperboard.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Premise

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is a charming crime comedy-drama series produced by Saffron Cherry Productions and broadcast on Channel 5 and Acorn TV.

The series, initially titled The Reluctant Madame Blanc, was officially announced in January 2021, with casting details revealed later in the year.

Created by, and starring, Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent, the show revolves around Jean White, an antique dealer in Cheshire, who becomes an amateur sleuth, solving mysteries and deaths in the fictional village of Sainte Victoire in the South of France.

After premiering on October 16, 2021, the series gained popularity on Channel 5, averaging around 2.5 million viewers per episode. Interestingly, despite its South of France setting, the show was filmed in Gozo.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries: Recap

The plot unfolds as Jean White, played by Sally Lindsay, discovers her husband Rory's mysterious death, missing valuable ring, and a secret affair.

Penniless and determined, she travels to France to unravel these mysteries, assisted by local characters, including taxi driver Dom (Steve Edge), chateau owners Judith and Jeremy (Sue Holderness and Robin Askwith), and Chief of Police Caron (Alex Gaumond).

Each episode presents a unique mystery, featuring guest stars like Paul O'Grady, Tony Robinson, and Les Dennis.

Season 1 of The Madame Blanc Mysteries follows antique dealer Jean White's journey to Saint Victoire after her husband's mysterious car crash. Each episode presents a unique mystery, such as helping an elderly woman find her missing brother, investigating a painting scam and a stolen relic, and dealing with family drama during a wedding anniversary party.

Season 2 unfolds with mysteries involving a dead woman on Jeremy's boat, an unsolved death at the local theatre, a shot former mansion owner, and mysterious wedding gift causing bad luck.

It also includes the murder of a reclusive rockstar during a recording session, and a series of robberies across southern France tied to Gloria's new love interest.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries season 3 will premiere on Channel 5 on January 4, 2024, at 9 p.m. and will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.