"The man needs to fear God": Video of YNW Melly praying and blowing kiss leaves netizens appalled

Rapper YNW Melly's double murder trial continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons. Jamell Demons, popularly known as YNW Melly is currently under trial for the alleged murder of his friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser in 2018. A viral clip from his trial proceedings shows the rapper praying and then following up by blowing a kiss.

YNW Melly's antics caused victims' families to walk out of the courtroom and left netizens stunned as they slammed the rapper for being disrespectful. Under @raphousetv10's June 14, 2023, tweet of the clip, people commented that his actions were outrageous. They noted that Melly looked like he didn't care about the gravity of the situation with one person even saying:

As mentioned earlier, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser's relative felt incredibly disrespected by the rapper. In fact, YNW Juvy's mother, Leondra Phillips, felt like Melly had no remorse. She told NBC 6 that Melly did that a few times and it wasn't his first time praying. She added that she walked out because she didn't understand what Melly was praying for.

Phillips noted that the rapper just sat there like he had no remorse and that every time she walked in, he would be smiling. She added:

"This ain’t the time for that. This is sad, this case is serious."

Ashley Phillips, YNW Juvy aka Christopher Phillips' aunt, told NBC 6 that Melly was a person that they once trusted and saw growing up. She said that he was someone they knew loved and trusted and that they watched him grow up with Christopher. Ashley added that it was a sad and tragic case which was why they were hoping and praying for justice.

Netizens call YNW Melly's antics during the trial "demonic"

The comments under @raphousetv2's Twitter post which amassed over 6.2 million views, mostly went against the Florida rapper. A lot of people were outraged and called for Melly to be sent to prison while others called him demonic and alleged that his actions looked like "witchcraft".

YNW Melly allegedly shot and killed his, "day one brothers" and staged a cover-up.

YNW Melly was arrested in 2019 for the alleged murder of 2 of his friends, Christoper Phillips aka YNW Juvy, and Anthony Williams aka YNW Sackchaser. The victims were allegedly shot and murdered while in an SUV with Melly and Bortlen aka Cortlen Henry.

According to forensic reports, YNW Melly allegedly killed the victims and staged a scene to make it look like a drive-by shooting. In a 2019 interview with Billboard, the rapper referred to the victims as his "day one brothers.” The victims were also a prominent feature in Melly's official documentary that he posted on his Youtube channel in 2019.

Melly's trial is currently live streaming on the Law&Crime Network Youtube channel. Every one of the previous YNW Melly trial videos has amassed over 1 million views.

