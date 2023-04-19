The Marked Heart season 2 ending explained: Who donated Samantha her new heart?

The Columbian thriller, The Marked Heart, returned with a brand-new season 2 on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Leonardo Padrón has served as the creator of the series, the original title of which is Pálpito. Padron has also acted as a writer for the show, along with Carlos Eloy Castro, while the action-drama series has been directed by Camilo Vega.

The official brief description for the second season of The Marked Heart, given by Netflix, reads as follows:

"After faking her death and fleeing the country, Camila is tricked into returning to the chaos she'd left behind — now magnified in inconceivable ways."

The lead cast list for The Marked Heart season 2 includes Ana Lucía Domínguez as Camila Duarte, Michel Brown as Simón Duque, and Sebastián Martínez as Zacarías Cienfuegos.

It also has Moisés Arizmendi as Mariachi, Margarita Muñoz as Valeria Duque, Valeria Emiliani as Samantha Duque, and Juan Fernando Sánchez as Juan Carlos Sarmiento. Additionally, the Columbian series sees Julián Cerati as Tomás and Mauricio Cujar as Braulio Cárdenas, among others.

Season 1 ended with Camila confessing the dark truth about her heart transplant and moving from Colombia to Istanbul. The second season began right where the first season ended.

Ever since the second season of the show was released on Netflix, it has been getting a lot of attention from viewers due to its complicated and arresting storyline and shocking ending.

The ending of Netflix's The Marked Heart season 2 saw some startling series of events

A still from The Marked Heart (Image Via Netflix)

Season 2 of the Colombian action thriller series, The Marked Heart, continued with the complex saga of Simón, Camila, and Zacarías. It saw the characters end up in much more challenging and painful situations. Zacarías was still after Simón and his family as he wanted to take revenge for losing Camila.

In the final episode of the second season, the audience saw Sarmiento torturing Simón, Nicky, and Tomás to get information about Samantha’s location. However, the police arrived at the right time and in an extensive shootout, some of Sarmiento's men were killed. Sarmiento still got away from the spot, while Nicky was severely shot. It was later revealed that Nicky survived after getting to the hospital.

Towards the end of the final episode, Sarmiento was arrested by police officer Camacho on charges of kidnapping, murder, and organ trafficking. It was disclosed that Zacarías had confessed everything about their operations to authorities and gave the police enough evidence to arrest Sarmiento.

Who saved Samantha's life?

A still from The Marked Heart (Image Via Netflix)

The final episode of season 2 of The Marked Heart saw Zacarías begging Camila to come with him. He confessed that whatever he did was because of his unconditional love for Camila. However, Camila was not moved by his words. She confronted him about all his wrongdoing and pointed out how his actions had turned so many lives upside down.

She went on to tell him that she was not supposed to be alive according to God's plans. It was supposed to be Valeria, who was untimely killed by Zacarías' order to transplant her heart inside Camila's body.

She made him realize that he was solely responsible for taking an innocent woman's life and destroying a beautiful family. Camila further told him that now that she was carrying Valeria’s heart inside her, it was impossible for her to love Zacarías. In fact, she resented him for what he did.

That night, Zacarías decided to repent for his cruel actions. He went on to willingly donate his own heart for Simón's daughter Samantha who needed an immediate heart transplant in order to survive. He gave his own life to save Samantha, whose mother died because of him. Thus, the end of the show's season 2 served great poetic justice.

Don't forget to watch The Marked Heart season 2, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes