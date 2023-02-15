Netflix's upcoming Columbian series, Eva Lasting (originally titled La Primera Vez), is expected to air on the streaming platform on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend.

The movie is set in the '70s and tells the story of a teenage girl, who joins an all-boys school in Columbia. It follows her journey as she develops different kinds of friendly and romantic dynamics while going through one of the most eventful phases of her life.

Eva Lasting stars Isa Garcia in the lead role as Eva Samper, along with many others portraying important supporting roles. The series is reportedly helmed by noted filmmaker Dago García.

What to expect from Netflix's Eva Lasting?

Netflix released the official trailer for La Primera Vez, aka Eva Lasting, on January 18, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the protagonist's life after she joins an all-boys school.

The trailer opens with Eva joining the class as her teacher introduces her to the rest of the students. Many boys seem attracted to her, which initially makes things awkward.

The trailer then goes on to depict how her life changes in the school as she gradually forms friendships, starts playing soccer with others, and has different kinds of experiences. Based on the various scenes depicted in the trailer, it also seems like a lot of boys fall in love with her, which complicates things.

Overall, the trailer maintains a lighthearted and funny tone that fans of teen dramas and comedies would certainly enjoy. Take a look at the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix's official website:

''A mysterious teen girl arrives at an all-boys school in 1970s Colombia, breaking stereotypes, rules - and a few hearts.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a dramatic and funny teen series that explores a number of fascinating themes like friendship, romance, and adolescence.

A quick look at the cast and crew for Eva Lasting

The film features Isa Garcia in the lead role as the flamboyant and fearless Eva Samper. Garcia looks quite brilliant as the lead, capturing her character's inherent charm, charisma, and liveliness with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the show.

Apart from Eva Lasting, Isa Garcia is known for her appearances in S.W.A.T., The Run Around, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Starring alongside Isa Garcia in another key role is actor Emmanuel Restrepo, who portrays the character of Camilo Granados. He's in love with Eva and is quite protective of her.

Restrepo looks equally impressive in the trailer, depicting his character's confusion and angst quite convincingly. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Las Pasantes, Nurses, and many more.

Other important supporting cast members include actors like Cecilia Navia, Verónica Orozco, Santiago Alarcón, Brandon Figueredo, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Eva Lasting on Netflix on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

