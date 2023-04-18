The Marked Heart season 2 on Netflix: Release date, time, plot, cast, and more details

Season 2 of the Colombian thriller drama titled The Marked Heart will be released on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix worldwide. The show is originally in Spanish and titled Pálpito. It consists of adrenaline-pumped drama and gives its viewers a glimpse of the horrific organ trafficking market. Thousands die every year because of this illegal business.

The Marked Heart stars Michel Brown as Simón Duque, Ana Lucía Domínguez as Camila Duarte, Sebastián Martínez as Zacarías Cienfuegos, Margarita Muñoz as Valeria Duque, Moisés Arizmendi as Mariachi, Valeria Emiliani as Samantha Duque, Julián Cerati as Tomás, Juan Fernando Sánchez as Juan Carlos Sarmiento, and Mauricio Cujar as Braulio Cárdenas.

The Marked Heart season 2 on Netflix: Tailer and what to expect

In season 1 of The Marked Heart, Simón Duque's wife Valeria was murdered by a crime syndicate to transplant her heart to another person. The recipient of the heart was a woman named Camila, the wife of a wealthy man.

Camila had no clue about the origin of her new heart. Meanwhile, grief-struck Simon vowed to avenge his wife's murder. Simon and Camila gradually met and fell in love. In the climax, both characters discovered the truth.

Here is the trailer for The Marked Heart season 2,

From the above trailer, we learn that Camila and Simón are in a whole new world of trouble. Even though she was married to a wealthy man named Zacarías Cienfuegos who had saved her life, she fell in love with Simone. She possessed the heart of Simón's dead wife, Valeria.

Camila had faked her death to disappear from her evil husband's life, but Zacarías had devised a master plan to bring her back and take revenge on Simón. He is hell-bent on teaching Simón a lesson.

Season 1 consisted of fourteen episodes. All of them were released on April 20, 2022. The show was instantly renewed for a second season following its rapid success.

In an interview in April 2022, showrunner Leonardo Padrón explained that, via Camila’s character, he wanted to show how a person’s mind responds when a foreign object (in this case, a heart) is introduced into their body. In the show, Camila begins to feel like a different person as she sees Valeria in her visions. She even develops feelings for Simón, who is also uncontrollably attracted to her.

In addition to being a screenwriter and executive producer of the show, Padrón signed an exclusive three-year creative deal with Netflix last year for the development of new shows and films.

The Marked Heart synopsis and other details

The synopsis of the Marked Heart, created and written by Leonardo Padrón, according to IMDb, reads,

"Simón's wife was killed to extract her heart and transplant it to Camila, the wife of a rich man. In search of revenge, he dives into the dangerous world of organ trafficking."

Camilo Vega is the show's sole director, and Diego Jiménez is the cinematographer. Each episode has a runtime of 38 to 51 minutes. CMO Producciones is its official production company.

