The Marriage Pact release date, air time and plot

The highly anticipated new Roku Original reality series, The Marriage Pact, hosted by best-selling author and relationship expert Shan Boodram, is set to premiere on Friday, August 4, on The Roku Channel. The air time is yet to be disclosed.

The official synopsis of The Marriage Pact reads:

"The Marriage Pact” follows single friends who must fulfill or break a promise from the past: a pact to marry if both are still single by a certain age. Viewers will follow the six participating couples as their relationships are put to the test, to discover whether they are truly meant to say, "I do."

The Marriage Pact is going to be hosted by Shan Boodram

The Marriage Pact is not a typical reality show. At its core, it revolves around a unique and thought-provoking social experiment that delves deep into the complexities of love, commitment, and friendship. The show's premise centers on long-time single friends who made a pact in the past: a promise to marry each other if they remained single by a certain age.

The show is all set to enthrall its viewers as they follow six couples who have agreed to participate in this relationship experiment. The show will put their love, commitment, and compatibility to the ultimate test, all to determine whether they are meant to say, "I do."

Each couple's journey will be showcased over eight engaging hour-long episodes, promising to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. From heartwarming moments to intense conflicts, the show explores the complexities of love and friendship, offering a fresh and captivating take on relationships.

The show has a stellar team behind its creation, adding to the anticipation surrounding the show. Shan Boodram, a renowned intimacy and relationship expert, is the perfect host for intriguing series.

Known for her popular podcast Lovers and Friends and trusted by over 1.7 million followers on social media, Shan's expertise is sure to bring more depth and authenticity to the show's exploration of love and commitment.

Shan Boodram stated that she is excited about the upcoming series and shared her thoughts on the official article by Roku Channel:

"Gone are the days where summer flings are trendy. Today, people want slow, invested love, and ‘The Marriage Pact’ is right on trend to deliver an incredibly intimate look at what it looks like to go from friends to intense lovers in real life and real time. I couldn’t be more proud to host this experience on Roku or more excited to see how our ‘Marriage Pact’ couples inspire and shock the world.”

The show joins The Roku Channel's expanding roster of Roku Originals, which features an exciting array of entertainment options. From award-winning scripted shows to captivating documentaries and breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals offer viewers free access to bold and fresh content from Hollywood's biggest names.

Olivia LaRoche, Head of Alternative Originals, Roku, expresses her enthusiasm for the new show, stating:

"With high-stakes promises between real people with real history at its core, ‘The Marriage Pact’ showcases relationships dynamics unlike any other reality show. It’s been incredible to partner with the talented team at Maven and the sensational Shan Boodram to create a truly unique series for viewers."

The Marriage Pact promises to deliver a gripping and emotionally charged exploration of love, friendship, and commitment. Tune in to Roku to catch this friends-to-romance trope on August 4.