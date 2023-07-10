Cam Newton has a new partner, but the first impression she had on fans on Twitter was not a positive one.

Jasmine Brown AKA 'Watch Jazzy' received a high amount of criticism after she appeared on the "Lovers and Friends" podcast with Shan Boodram.

The host and guest discussed the dynamics of relationships. Brown remarked that she’s a submissive person in her relationship with Cam Newton. Jasmine Brown said that her “biggest flex” in the relationship is how much she spoils her man:

“You know, like packing his bag, unpacking his bag. Just making sure - all the things that he wants. I pretty much read his mind,” she told host Shan Boodram. “If I know you and I study you, I know how you are in the morning; I know how you are by midday. Before you can even ask me for something, I’m already on it. He’s spoiled.”

Shan Boodram @shanboody What does a submissive woman do for her alpha man in a romantic dynamic? @watchjazzy explains the Art of Being Submissive. Listen here link.chtbl.com/p2aDSt1a What does a submissive woman do for her alpha man in a romantic dynamic? @watchjazzy explains the Art of Being Submissive. Listen here link.chtbl.com/p2aDSt1a https://t.co/X5p4BJUhSI

Brown was aware that her comments would receive negative backlash. She also noted that in the past, people blamed her for “enabling” her boyfriend. However, she added that she and the NFL QB do not care about other people’s opinions because:

Though Watch Jazzy confidently spoke about what she happily does for her “man” in her relationship, NFL fans online could not stop themselves from expressing their disappointment.

According to them, the Instagram influencer was in urgent need of counseling.

Bobo™ @SIRVIVOR_ @shanboody @watchjazzy I for one prefer the subtle art of not giving a fuck but you do you sis 🤍 @shanboody @watchjazzy I for one prefer the subtle art of not giving a fuck but you do you sis 🤍

Fans were also critical of the point that Cam Newton does not deserve the treatment, as he cheated on his previous girlfriend for ten years.

Cam Newton once came under fire for his sexist comments

When the former Carolina Panthers QB was looking for a new NFL job, he expressed a sexist ideology on a podcast, which received a lot of flak online.

Newton appeared on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, where he shared his opinions about how women should act. He said that he knows how a woman should be because he grew up in a matriarchal household:

"I knew what a woman was not a bad b*tch. There’s a lot of women who are bad b*tches. And I say b*tches in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick."

Mediaite @Mediaite



"Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet.""Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." mediaite.com/a/nxozb NFL quarterback Cam Newton complained about women who "can't cook" and "don’t know when to be quiet.""Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs." mediaite.com/a/nxozb https://t.co/WdYsetopRJ

His comments garnered a lot of negative reactions. Fans on Twitter opposed his stereotypical mindset toward women, and this was not the first time something like this has happened.

Newton once expressed surprise at hearing a female reporter discussing routes at a press conference.

