“You don’t know how to allow a man to lead” - Cam Newton delivers a controversial take on women

Quarterback Cam Newton is no stranger to controversy. The former Heisman Trophy winner has been a magnet for headlines, for better or for worse, since being drafted first overall in 2010 by the Carolina Panthers.

Some things never change.

Newton now finds himself in hot water over sexist comments he made during his appearance on Barstool Sports' Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. He made the following sexist remarks regarding his thoughts on women:

“I had a perfect, perfect example of what a man was like in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now, and it's a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household, my mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b*tch, a woman, okay? A bad b*tch is a person who's just (like), 'Girl, I'm a bad b*tch. I'm doing this, I'm doing that, I look the part, but I don't act the part.’ And there's a lot of women who are bad b*tches."

Newton continued to spew this negative rhetoric toward women.

"And I say b*tches in a way not to degrade women. But just to go off the esthetic of what they deem is a boss chick. Now, a woman, for me, is handling your own, but knowing how to cater to a man's needs, right? And I think a lot of times, when you get that esthetic of like, ‘I’m a boss b*tch. I'm a bad b*tch, I’m this, or I’m that. But you can't cook? Okay, you don't know when to be quiet. You don't know how to allow a man to lead.”

Cam Newton has, once again, shown that he is tone-deaf by voicing his sexist and misogynistic thoughts.

In 2017, Newton made similar comments. He was speaking at a press conference and told a female reporter that it was "funny to hear a female" ask about football. He immediately apologized on Twitter for his insensitive remarks.

Will Cam Newton play for the Carolina Panthers next season?

Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints

Last season, the Carolina Panthers signed Newton as a free agent to come in and compete with incumbent quarterback Sam Darnold, who was in his first year with the team in 2021.

His first game started with promise, but soon after, the homecoming turned into a nightmare as his play and production dropped considerably.

The team rotated between Darnold, Newton and P.J. Walker at the position in 2021 as they tried to fight to get into the playoffs.

The 2015 NFL MVP is currently a free agent who is looking for a job. The Panthers have not necessarily ruled out a return to the team that he once brought to prominence by participating in Super Bowl 50 against the Denver Broncos in the 2015-2016 NFL season.

Despite the loss, the former Pro Bowl quarterback was instrumental in getting his team to the big game.

Stay tuned as time will tell where the former Auburn University standout will play next season, if anywhere.

Edited by Windy Goodloe