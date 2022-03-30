3 reasons why the Panthers should re-sign Cam Newton

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton remains a free agent following his second release by the Panthers at the end of the 2021 season.

Newton has been patient with where he will play his football in 2022, with Adam Schefter reporting that Newton said:

“I have teams that are interested in signing me. I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play

Cam was drafted first overall by the Panthers in 2011 and was with the team until 2019. He then spent 2020 with the New England Patriots before rejoining the Panthers during the 2021 season.

Many teams can still use the 2015 NFL MVP, but here are three reasons the Carolina Panthers should re-sign Cam Newton for the 2022 season.

Why should the Panthers re-sign Cam Newton?

#1 - Lack of quarterbacks available

Following the NFL free agency period, a host of quarterbacks are now off the market and unavailable to the Panthers. Marcus Mariota moved to the Atlanta Falcons, Jameis Winston re-signed with the New Orleans Saints, and the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up Mitch Trubisky.

Other than Newton, the big free agency quarterbacks still available include the likes of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Blaine Gabbert, and Mike Glennon. Newton undoubtedly has more to offer than the others, so the Panthers could do worse than re-signing 'Super Cam.'

The Panthers only have two quarterbacks currently on their roster, in P.J Walker and Sam Darnold. Despite Darnold starting hot in 2021, his play fell off a cliff, so bringing in Newton will add depth, experience, and a legitimate player to compete for the starting QB job.

#2 - The legacy of Cam Newton

Cam has developed a legacy during his two stints with the Carolina Panthers and will always be a fan favorite amongst many of their fans. Newton won his MVP award just seven years ago, passing for 35 touchdowns and rushing for 10 more as the Panthers went 15-1 and made it to Super Bowl 50 before losing out to Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

Newton still holds a host of the Panthers' franchise records, including most rushing touchdowns, and with five rushing scores last year during his second stint with the team, he has proved his rushing ability can still cause problems in the NFL.

#3 - Lack of quarterback talent in the draft

The upcoming 2022 NFL draft has been touted by many as one of the weakest draft classes in years, with Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh being the safest pick. Pickett's hand size seems to be putting some teams off, measuring in at just 8 1/2 inches. Malik Willis out of Liberty appears to be the consensus second-best quarterback coming out. Still, he also has question marks surrounding him, with many scouts wondering whether his athleticism can compensate for his inaccuracy and timing as a thrower at the next level.

Re-signing Cam for the 2022 season could be the smart move for the Carolina Panthers, and they could then focus on picking up their franchise quarterback in either the 2023 draft or free agency.

