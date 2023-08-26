The Marsh King's Daughter: Full cast list 

The Marsh King's Daughter is an upcoming psychological thriller film directed by Neil Burger. It is based on a novel of the same name by author Karen Dionne. After being in development for a long time, the film will finally release on the big screen around October 6, 2023.

The premise of the film as per the novel follows a young mother Helena whose long-buried past finally catches up to her. She is the daughter of a vicious kidnapper (the Marsh King). Her father abducted her mother when she was a teenager and imprisoned her in a secluded cottage.

Helena was born two years after the kidnapping. After many years, Helena is convinced that her father is out to kill her daughter when she gets to know about him breaking out of prison. She sets out to track down and kill him herself.

The Marsh King's Daughter has been adapted for the screen by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith, who followed the 2017 novel by Karen Dionne very closely. The film features an ensemble cast of actors with Daisy Ridley taking on a prominent role. Let us explore more about the cast of the film.

The Marsh King's Daughter Cast List: Daisy Ridley and Garrett Hedlund star alongside others in this psychological thriller

1) Daisy Ridley as Helena Pelletier

English actress Daisy Ridley is famous for her role in numerous Star Wars films appearing as the character Rey. She rose to prominence playing Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. She additionally starred in the thriller Murder on the Orient Express, took the lead role in the love story Ophelia, and occasionally lent her voice to animated and live-action movies like Peter Rabbit.

She is playing the role of Helena Pelletier, the protagonist of the film who is harboring a deep and dark past which eventually unfolds in the events of the film.

2) Ben Mendelsohn as Jacob Holbrook

Veteran actor Ben Mendelsohn is playing a major role in The Marsh King's Daughter. The Australian actor rose to prominence through his breakout role in The Year My Voice Broke.

He has since acted in films such as The Dark Knight Rises, and Captain Marvel. He most recently received acclaim and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the Netflix series Bloodline.

Jacob Holbrook (Mendelsohn's character) is the antagonist of the film and he is the titular Marsh King in The Marsh King's Daughter.

3) Garrett Hedlund as Stephen Pelletier

Garrett John Hedlund was born on September 3, 1984 in Minnesota. Hedlund made his acting debut in the historical epic adventure war drama Troy as Patroclus, the younger cousin of Achilles played by Brad Pitt. He has gone on to act in films like Tron: Legacy, Inside Llewyn Davis, Pan, and Mudbound among others.

He is playing the role of Helena's husband Stephen. The couple seems to be happy together and also has a daughter who they are raising until Helena's past catches up to them.

Other cast members of The Marsh King's Daughter

Also appearing in the film are Caren Pistorius as Helena's mother and Joey Carson as Marigold Pelletier. Other cast members include Gil Birmingham and Brooklynn Prince.

Stay tuned for the release of the stunning thriller The Marsh King's Daughter set to release in cinemas on October 6, 2023.