The Masked Singer season 9 episode 5 release date, time, and plot

A brand new episode of Fox's The Masked Singer, featuring celebrity unmasking, hilarious guesses, and music, will arrive soon. On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 8 pm ET, the fifth episode of The Masked Singer will debut on Fox. Besides featuring 'Sesame Street Night', this episode will also include Axolotl.

The Masked Singer premiered on Wednesday, February 15, and is hosted by Nick Cannon. Among the panelists for Season 9 are singer and model Nicole Scherzinger, actor and comedian Ken Jeong, and singer and producer Robin Thicke.

With popular celebrity contestants competing against each other, this reality TV series has already gained traction among the audience. For a contestant to be in the game and win the season, he or she must impress the judges and viewers by performing well throughout each episode.

This episode's description on Fox only mentions the following:

"Two singers are unmasked."

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 5: What can we expect?

With this week’s episode, episode 5 will give the audience the drama as an engaging story that increases the excitement with each second as promised by the show. Characters like Elmo, Big Bird, and Cookie Monster will be featured in the new episode themed 'Sesame Street Night.'

Furthermore, Jennifer Nettles, a Grammy award-winning superstar, will also appear on this episode. Axolotl is the latest entry, as Fox announced recently on their social media handle.

According to the Instagram post's description:

"We've got a brand 𝓷𝓮𝔀𝓽 mask to unveil! Say hello to #AxolotlMask."

As for the season, nine themes have been added that will be seen in each episode:

Abba Night

Opening Night

Country Night

New York Night

DC Superhero Night

Sesame Street Night

80s Night

Movie Night

The Masked Singer in Space

The competition series will feature ten characters: Axolotl, California Roll, Dandelion, Doll, Fairy, French Hen, Gargoyle, Gnome, Jackalope, Medusa, Moose, and Mustang. Viewers will have to wait for the upcoming episodes to see if there are other characters as well.

The winner of episode 4 of The Masked Singer Season 9 will face new competitors

With the release of episode 4, the series unmasked Grammy winner Michael Bolton, disguised as a Wolf, along with a Squirrel and a Gargoyle. The Squirrel won episode 4, and we will see the Squirrel go up against two new characters in episode 5. Aside from this, Gargoyle was saved by a Ding Dong Bell in the previous episode.

With the special episode, Gargoyle will compete with two saved characters as well. Gargoyle will not appear in the upcoming episode, but as of now, viewers will have to wait until the episode airs.

Fox released the following press release before the series premiered:

"On the heels of its eighth season, The Masked Singer ranked as Fall 2022's #1 unscripted series for the fourth consecutive year. Its Thanksgiving 2022 episode was Thursday's highest-rated entertainment telecast across both broadcast and cable in more than three years and FOX's #1 Thursday entertainment telecast in over six years."

It is obvious from the reports themselves how popular the show is. On Wednesday, viewers will see who goes on to the next stage of the show, after winning the hearts of the judges and fans.

Keep an eye out for the latest episode of The Masked Singer Season 9 on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes