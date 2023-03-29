The Masked Singer season 9 episode 7 release date, time, and plot on FOX

Season 9 of The Masked Singer has been making headlines with its ongoing episodes. Six episodes have been released so far, and fans have expressed their love continuously. There was a great deal of drama captured in the last episode, with a concert featuring celebrity country singers performing their favorite country songs. A few twists and turns await viewers in season 9 episode 7.

Continuing its format of releasing new episodes on Wednesday, The Masked Singer season 9 episode 7 will be broadcast on FOX on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

There are also a number of other platforms where viewers can watch the latest episode of season 9 besides the network channel, such as Fubo TV, YouTube, Sling TV, and Hulu Plus Live TV.

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 7 will be a trip down memory lane

The Masked Singer season 9 episode 7 is going to be crazy and all about the 80s. A masked trio of singers, Doll, Moose, and Scorpion, will perform classics from the past decade in this episode, including Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses and Footloose by Kenny Loggins.

Apart from this, viewers can also expect a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episode. Featuring long hair, bright colors, and stylish music from the 80s, viewers might see some of the styles of that era.

While Doll will perform wearing a light blue bodysuit with stitches under a purple dress, Moose will be dressed as a stereotypical Canadian lumberjack, complete with a plaid shirt, red beanie, rubber boots, black shorts, and brown suspenders. Scorpio, on the other hand, will be seen wearing a spiky stinger and golden armor.

The synopsis for episode 7 reads:

“Going retro with a trip back to the 80s. A brand-new group of singers belt out hit favorites from the neon decade, but only one moves forward in the competition as the other two unmask.”

The Masked Singer's season 9 episode 6 recap

Axolotl was introduced in episode 6 of the reality TV show, and fans were excited to see them compete against Fairy and the newcomer Macaw on Country Night.

Axolotl and Fairy were unmasked after the results. The final guesses for Fairy were Tracee Ellis Ross (Nicole), Corinne Foxx (Jenny), Lori Harvey (Robin), and Jennifer Aniston (Ken), but it turned out to be Holly Robinson Peete.

As for Axolotl, the judges selected Alexa Bliss (Jenny), Nikki Bella (Robin), Brie Bella (Ken), and McKayla Maroney (Nicole). Jenny guessed correctly, as the singer turned out to be WWE superstar Alexa Bliss.

As part of this season's nine themes, there will be:

Abba Night

Opening Night

Country Night

New York Night

DC Superhero Night

Sesame Street Night

80s Night

Movie Night

The Masked Singer in Space

Catch the latest episode of The Masked Singer Season 9 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes