Who was Axolotl on Masked Singer? The WWE star who recently kicked cancer's butt

Axolotl was one of the most recent characters featured in the recent episode of the ninth season of FOX's Masked Singer. While some may be unfamiliar with who was behind the mask, WWE fans quickly recognized Alexa Bliss.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was the person behind Axolotl's character in Masked Singer. The pink-cladded character performed Can't Fight the Moonlight by LeAnn Rimes. Despite an entertaining performance by the superstar and compliments from the host panel, votes from the audience resulted in the former titleholder being sent home.

In a tweet, the RAW Superstar commented on her experience on the show. She then thanked the Stamford-based promotion and Masked Singer for having her on the program.

"It was me behind the #AxolotlMask! 🖤🖤🖤 What an amazing experience! Thank you to @Wwe & @MaskedSingerFOX! The Masked Singer will return next week on @FOXTV! #TheMaskedSinger" Alexa Bliss tweeted.

The last time fans saw Bliss inside the ring was at the 2023 Royal Rumble event, where she was unable to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Her recent absence might also be related to her health.

Aside from being Axolotl in Masked Singer, Alexa Bliss' WWE absence is due to something more serious

The absence of the former RAW Women's Champion has caused some speculation and worry among fans. As it turns out, Alexa was diagnosed with skin cancer.

In a post, Bliss revealed that she received treatment for basal cell carcinoma. It is a common skin cancer that could be treated quickly and easily if handled early on. The recent Masked Singer guest also shared that hers probably stemmed from frequenting tanning beds when she was younger.

After sharing her recent health concerns, Alexa Bliss replied to a fan that she got her skin checked after noticing a spot on her face had worsened. Fortunately, the procedure wasn't complex.

"There was a spot on my face yes — that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked,"

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊

Alexa Bliss may be out of WWE programming at the moment, but it's good to see that she spends her free time on herself. It remains to be seen what will happen to Alexa Bliss on her return to the ring.

