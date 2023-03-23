What is basal cell carcinoma? Know about the cancer WWE's Alexa Bliss was diagnosed with

Alexa Bliss recently shared that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. Luckily, the WWE Superstar was treated quickly and didn't have to undergo any complex procedures.

Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most common type of skin cancer and the most occurring form of the disease. It is curable and causes minimal damage when treated early since it grows slowly. Still, basal cell carcinoma is serious and must be addressed quickly.

One of the warning signs for this skin cancer includes changing or unusual skin growth. They could look like open sores, red patches, pink growths, scars, and more.

Some factors that could increase someone's BCC risk include chronic infections, skin inflammation from burns, scars, and more. Another is exposure to ultraviolet radiation, whether from the sun or indoor tanning. As it turns out, the latter was common practice for Alexa Bliss when she was younger.

Chris Lillie / chris blade @LillieChris If that’s what I think it is I think i know why Alexa hasn’t been on tv recently @AlexaBliss_WWE hope you are ok now and we are here for you always If that’s what I think it is I think i know why Alexa hasn’t been on tv recently @AlexaBliss_WWE hope you are ok now and we are here for you always 👍✌️❤️ https://t.co/1LKYnGlQ3m

Fans last saw Bliss in action at this year's Royal Rumble, where she failed to capture the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair. After the bout, the former had another encounter with Uncle Howdy.

Alexa Bliss responded to fans about how she noticed her skin cancer

Numerous speculations were made regarding the absence of the former WWE title holder. She then clarified that she wasn't on hiatus and stated that people could see parts of her life she wanted to share. As it turns out, Bliss was dealing with skin cancer.

After sharing with fans that she had been diagnosed and treated for basal cell carcinoma, Alexa entertained questions from fans. In a tweet, the WWE Superstar responded that she noticed a spot on her face that had worsened. After getting her skin checked, aside from the aforementioned skin cancer, the doctor also noticed other squamous cells.

"There was a spot on my face yes — that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked," Alexa Bliss tweeted.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊

Despite the serious diagnosis, it seems like Alexa Bliss is doing just fine and has proved she is also a fighter outside the ring. It's only a matter of time before fans get to see the former RAW Women's Champion back in action.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Alexa Bliss a quick recovery from her procedure.

