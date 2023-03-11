Alexa Bliss is a prominent name in the WWE RAW women's division. A five-time women’s champion, she has given stellar performances throughout her decade-long career. The 31-year-old was last seen fighting Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble in January, after which she disappeared from TV.

Little Miss Bliss has been involved in a storyline with Uncle Howdy since Bray Wyatt's return last year. She has been distracted multiple times by the mysterious character, be it through flashing screens or appearances. A similar case took place at the Rumble when Bianca capitalized on a distraction produced by Uncle Howdy.

Alexa Bliss is in the process of reuniting with her former partner Bray Wyatt. However, her nearly two-month absence from WWE television led to speculation that she was on hiatus. This even led to questions about her future, but Alexa Bliss recently laid those rumors to rest with a tweet.

“Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me," wrote Alexa.

The Uncle Howdy-Alexa Bliss story is halfway done. Reveling in her aggressive instincts, she could revert to her demonic personality after returning to WWE. Given Wyatt's multiple attempts to reunite with Bliss, fans may get to witness the two work together at WrestleMania 39.

Alexa Bliss stated that her run with Bray Wyatt was the most fun time in WWE

In the summer of 2020, WWE decided to pair Alexa Bliss with Bray Wyatt's alter-ego. The angle involved her feelings about Braun Strowman, which were destroyed while under the influence of The Fiend. Over time, her innocent character grew darker until she transformed into a fireball-shooting sinister character.

During her run in NXT, Bliss had pitched a similar supernatural role but it was rejected. Thanks to Bray's support and creative genius, she managed to portray the infamous 'Wicked Witch' role with all her heart. Alexa also liked the darker twist to her persona as disclosed during an interview with BT Sport.

"This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career. I can easily say, it was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my life." (H/T Fightful)

Bliss’ last championship victory came in October, when she teamed with Asuka to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. She was part of Bianca Belair’s alliance in her fight against Damage CTRL. Soon, Uncle Howdy took control of the superstar which led to Alexa attacking Belair.

