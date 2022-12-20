WWE made a big mistake with Bianca Belair after she got attacked by Alexa Bliss on RAW, reveals veteran (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair didn't have the most memorable night on RAW this week as Alexa Bliss laid out the reigning women's champion during a backstage segment. Vince Russo reacted to the angle on Legion of RAW and explained how WWE made a massive error after Bliss' attack on Belair.

As seen on the latest episode of the red brand, Bliss and Belair were involved in a sit-down interview with Byron Saxton. Little Miss Bliss recounted her troubled past and briefly spoke about her association with Bray Wyatt.

The big screen glitched towards the end of the segment as Wyatt's logo showed up, immediately impacting Alexa Bliss' demeanor. The interview had an explosive ending as the former women's champion decked Belair with a vase.

WWE did not provide any more details on the brewing rivalry between Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair, and Vince Russo believed it was a mistake from the creative team.

The former WWE head writer stated that Belair should have been booked to go after Bliss for the rest of the evening, as that's what he would have done during the Attitude Era. Here's what Vince Russo had to say about WWE's missed opportunity:

"This is what you're doing in the good old days, okay? The interview is over. Alexa knocks out Bianca Belair, okay? You go to a commercial break hot, and when you come back, Bianca Belair is selling and now looking for Alexa Bliss. The champion has got to get her revenge. She is not going to get laid out an hour into the show. That's what's missing, bro." [16:10 - 17:04]

"Put [Steve] Austin in Bianca Belair's spot" - Vince Russo on the main issue with WWE's booking

Vince Russo has been a longtime critic of WWE's creative decisions, and his opinions haven't changed much despite the recent change in management that has seen Triple H become the Chief Content Officer.

The outspoken wrestling personality cited the laziness of WWE writers and officials as being responsible for the underwhelming product.

Russo noted that in an ideal world, Bianca Belair should have been enraged after getting assaulted by Alexa Bliss and desired to get revenge on the same show, which is much better than a lengthy TV match.

"That's why I always say the only explanation I can give is laziness because this is your champion, bro. Once she comes to and realizes what happened, she is going to be p.o.'ed, bro, and she is going to be looking for Alexa. That could be a part of the show rather than another 15-minute match." [17:05 - 17:32]

Vince Russo used the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin as an example to highlight why WWE needed to be careful with how they present a champion like Bianca Belair. The Texas Rattlesnake would have been expected to instantly retaliate and show up throughout the show in his mission to get some retribution.

Russo continued:

"To make it clear to everybody. Put Austin in Bianca Belair's spot, okay? If Austin goes to leave an interview and somebody lays him out from behind. Do you really think that's the end of Steve Austin tonight? That's what I'm talking about." [17:33 - 18:05]

Do you agree with Russo regarding WWE's booking of Belair on RAW? Share your views in the comments section below.

