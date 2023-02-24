WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss breaks character to make heartbreaking admission about current run on RAW

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss made a heartbreaking admission about her current run on the red brand.

Bliss last appeared on television at the Royal Rumble when she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. Although Bliss was seen as near unbeatable with Uncle Howdy in the vicinity, she couldn't dethrone Belair as the reigning champion of the red brand.

Alexa Bliss was interviewed as part of the WWE 2K23 promotional event and was asked to guess if her rating had increased since last year's game. She assumed her rating would have gone down because she was a "little lost" and far from her best self. Bliss was quoted as saying:

"Probably gone down...Yeah, cause I have been a little lost lately. I haven't really been on my game, so that's why I am looking to change all that tonight. We will see."

You can watch her full interview below:

Alexa Bliss was rated at 84 in WWE 2K22. But her rating has increased by one point to 85 in the latest version of the video game.

It was reported that Alexa Bliss took a 4-week hiatus following Royal Rumble for personal reasons. She is expected to return on RAW and resume pursuing a dominant run in the women's division.

Alexa Bliss sends a message to Asuka after WWE Elimination Chamber

The recently concluded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event saw Asuka win the women's match inside the monstrous structure to earn a title opportunity. The Empress of Tomorrow will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Despite teasing a dark side to her personality before her TV exit, Bliss sent a supportive message to Asuka on Twitter. She claimed to be proud of Asuka's win and shared a beautiful picture of them from when they were consistently teaming up for matches on RAW.

